×

‘Homeground’ Director Stian Kristiansen Boards ‘Doppler’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ninjababy
CREDIT: Photo by Lars Olav Dybvig

GÖTEBORG, Sweden —  Norway’s Stian Kristiansen (“Homeground”, “The Man Who Loved Yngve”) has signed on to direct “Doppler” for long-time production partners at Motlys (“Louder than Bombs”, Homeground”).

Prominent Norwegian author/scriptwriter Erlend Loe, attached to HBO Nordic’s first Danish Original “Kamikaze,” is adapting from his own best-selling novel, sold to 30 territories and named Book of the Year by The Guardian newspaper in 2012.

“Doppler” is a satirical comedy about Andreas Doppler who leaves his family and comfortable life in Oslo to start a new life in the forest. There he reconnects with nature and bonds with a baby moose.

Motlys producer Yngve Sæther said: “When I first read the novel, what I fell in love with was the dark and original humor, and Doppler’s weird and funny confrontations with civilization. The criticism of the way we lead our nice lives in the shadows of the troubled world outside, is both entertaining and disturbing.”

His colleague Vilje Kathrine Hagen added: “We want to give the audience a film version of the very popular book by Erlend Loe that made a whole generation want to move out into the woods and get rid of the common disease of ‘niceness.’”

Popular on Variety

She continued: “We want to make this movie for those who loved the book, those who never read it, and for the new generation who has never heard of it. For the new generation that is defined as ‘generation achievement,’ ‘Doppler’ will be a movie that sets them free.“
Producer Sæther told Variety that he’s looking for co-financiers and distributors for the project which has received development support from the Norwegian Film Institute.

The seasoned producer was at this week’s Nordic Film Market in Göteborg with the Venice Days entry “Beware of Children,” selected for Göteborg’s Nordic Film Competition, and work in progress “Ninjababy” by Yngvild Sve Flikke (“Women in Oversized Men’s Shirts”, “Homeground”).

The quirky dramedy turns on Rakel, aged 23, whose life is turned upside down when she finds out she’s pregnant after a not-so-romantic one-night stand. Then ‘Ninjababy,’ an animated character starts making Rakel’s everyday life a living hell. The project will be delivered in May. TrustNordisk handles sales.

More Film

  • Ninjababy

    ‘Homeground’ Director Stian Kristiansen Boards ‘Doppler’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    GÖTEBORG, Sweden —  Norway’s Stian Kristiansen (“Homeground”, “The Man Who Loved Yngve”) has signed on to direct “Doppler” for long-time production partners at Motlys (“Louder than Bombs”, Homeground”). Prominent Norwegian author/scriptwriter Erlend Loe, attached to HBO Nordic’s first Danish Original “Kamikaze,” is adapting from his own best-selling novel, sold to 30 territories and named Book [...]

  • Mike (WILL SMITH), Marcus (MARTIN LAWRENCE)

    'Bad Boys for Life' Leads Box Office as 'The Rhythm Section' Tanks

    Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” is keeping the North American box office healthy as it heads for its third weekend crown at domestic multiplexes with about $17.4 million at 3,705 sites, estimates showed Saturday. But Paramount’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively, has tanked in ninth-place with a $2.9 million launch at 3,049 [...]

  • Toy Story 4

    Female Characters Dominated Animated Movies in 2019

    This year’s leading animated films take us from the crowded streets of Victorian-era London to far off lands where dragons roam. Though their storytelling and locations couldn’t be more different, many share a common attribute: the emergence of a powerful female character (or two) that’s crucial to the story. “Frozen 2” has those unforgettable sisters, [...]

  • Charlize Theron Awards Season Red Carpet

    Charlize Theron Evolved Her Looks on the Red Carpet

    Stylist Leslie Fremar kept looks fresh for Charlize Theron’s “Bombshell” tour: “The clothes don’t wear her, she really wears the clothes well.” Oct. 27 “I really thought I was watching Megyn Kelly,” says stylist Leslie Fremar of “Bombshell” star Charlize Theron. “I was impressed with just how transformative she really is.” Through the press tour, [...]

  • Mårten Klingberg

    Swedish Director Mårten Klingberg on Göteborg Closer ‘My Father Marianne’

    Swedish director-actor Mårten Klingberg (“Cockpit”) will find out if his latest dramedy is as big of an audience pleaser as early test screenings predict when he presents “My Father Marianne” as the closing night of the Göteborg Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1. Variety chatted to Klingberg  before the film’s bow. How did you get involved in “My Father Marianne,” which [...]

  • A still from Natalie Wood: What

    'Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind': Film Review

    If you’re a Natalie Wood fan, there is so much to appreciate about her — her flashing eyes, the no-nonsense immediacy of her acting. But if you ask what made her special, I think it had something to do with how she fused sensuality with a kind of sun-dazed warmth. It’s tempting to compare her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad