×

All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety Intelligence Platform

As Hollywood’s guilds begin to petition the U.S. government for aid to unemployed workers, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing up to help in the meantime.

Netflix was the first major company to make a commitment, pledging $1 million to assist out-of-work crew members across the industry, organizations that support entertainment workers and workers on Netflix-produced shows.

Here are some of the other guild efforts and funds that aim to aid workers in the entertainment industry:

SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund

SAG-AFTRA has an online application for members affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns to request funds for rent, utilities, medical bills and other necessities. It’s available to full-fledged members whose dues are paid through Oct. 2019. The guild is also asking for donations to the fund from those able to give financial assistance.

WGA

The Writers Guild of America covers “100% of cost-sharing (including deductible and co-insurance) for both in-network and out-of-network tests and screening” for coronavirus. Check the guild’s website for further resources.

DGA

The Directors Guild of America offers short-term loans to affected members and also covers the cost of coronavirus testing.

IATSE

IATSE’s COVID-19 portal includes information on free testing for members and encourages all to contact members of congress to ask them to include entertainment workers in the government relief package.

Teamsters 

Teamsters Local 399 has a COVID-19 information page as well as information on supermarket chains hiring qualified truck drivers.

MPTF 

Call 323-634-3888 to inquire about the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s programs to aid industry workers. “Temporary emergency financial assistance is available to qualified industry members experiencing financial hardship due to illness, disability, unemployment, or other reasons. This assistance may cover expenses such as mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, car insurance premiums, car payments, and food,” the organization’s website says.

Musicares

The Recording Academy and Musicares have established the Musicares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help support those who have lost income due to the cancellation of scheduled gigs or performances.

Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund 

The Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund has raised nearly $70,000 for New York City theater employees, thanks to donations from people including Karyn Kusama and James Schamus.

Relief Fund for Hollywood Support Staff

TV writer Liz Alper started the Relief Fund for Hollywood Support Staff, which has raised more than $500,000 via GoFundMe including generous donations from Lena Dunham, Ryan Murphy, David Benioff and many others.

Help Hourly Workers

Journalist and social media maven Yashar Ali has started a GoFundMe to raise money for hourly workers. The fund has raised more than $200,000 since its creation on March 19.

More Film

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

    As Hollywood’s guilds begin to petition the U.S. government for aid to unemployed workers, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing up to help in the meantime. Netflix was the first major company to make a commitment, pledging $1 million to assist out-of-work crew members across the industry, organizations that support entertainment workers and workers [...]

  • ComScore Logo

    Film News Roundup: Weekend Box Office Reporting Suspended Due to Coronavirus

    In today’s film news roundup, box office reporting is going away temporarily, Hollywood Teamsters have job opportunities, comedy “The Incoherents” finds a home and Fathom Events postpones more than a dozen releases. BOX OFFICE REPORTING The coronavirus pandemic and the closure of most movie theaters has led to a temporary suspension of North American box [...]

  • Fleabag The Witch Moonlight

    What to Stream While Self-Isolating

    The message to the general public right now is clear: stay at home. As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Los Angeles has implemented a “safer at home” order, New York mandated that all non-essential businesses keep workers at home and countless public venues have been shut down around the world. Now more than ever, citizens are [...]

  • Palais evacuation

    Can The Show Go On? Postponed Cannes Film Festival Raises Eyebrows

    The postponement of the Cannes Film Festival from mid-May to the end of June has elicited a mix of sadness and scepticism among international film executives. The festival’s decision Thursday evening to delay this year’s edition from its originally scheduled dates of May 12-23 to an as yet undetermined period between June and July was [...]

  • Genesis Cinema

    How U.K. Cinemas and Their Workers Are Weathering the Storm of Coronavirus

    Amid the cinema closures, redundancies and cancellations across the U.K. due to the coronavirus pandemic, institutions big and small are exploring myriad ways to stay in business — some more controversial than others. Genesis, an independent cinema in East London, remained open until Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all cinemas and theaters to shut down [...]

  • The Grizzlies

    ‘The Grizzlies’: Film Review

    It may sound like we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel with sports films if we’re now showcasing lacrosse. However, in the case of director Miranda de Pencier’s “The Grizzlies,” our barrel runneth over. Like any good, inspirational athletic adventure, the film forges a strong connection with the human side of the story. There’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad