Billie Eilish, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and More to Present at Hollywood Foreign Press Association Philanthropy Event

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will present “HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation” on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. PT. This year’s virtual event will be available to stream on the Golden Globes’ YouTube channel and website.

Hosted by James Corden, the philanthropy program will honor organizations that support young artists, filmmakers and storytellers. The event will also showcase recent works in film, dance and music by students from supported schools.

The HFPA will distribute grants and scholarships to over 70 organizations, including Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Get Lit, Echo Park Film Center, Kids in the Spotlight, UCLA Film Young Directors, Outfest LA, Inner-City Arts, A Place Called Home, Las Fotos, Tomorrow Filmmaking Today and California State Summer School for the Arts.

Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Christian Slater, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Finneas O’Connell, George Clooney, John David Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren and Tracee Ellis Ross will present the awards to this year’s honorees.

During the program, the organization will also introduce a social justice grant of $300,000, presented to the Urban Peace Institute, a leading nonprofit in the field of police reform. The grant will be presented by Ross to civil rights leader and UPI founder Connie Rice.

Special performances include Jennifer Hudson, the cast of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and students of Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The final musical number will feature students from all HFPA grantee schools.