×

Hollywood Celebrates Publicist Joyce Sevilla in Pre-Oscar Memorial Service

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joyce Sevilla dies
CREDIT: Courtesy of the Sevilla family

An intimate group of executives, talent and journalists gathered in Hollywood on Friday evening to celebrate the life of Joyce Sevilla, a veteran publicist and brand marketing whiz who died unexpectedly last week.

Held only blocks away from the bustle of the Academy Awards setup at Hollywood and Highland, restauranteur Salvatore Aurora closed his Sunset Blvd. property Sycamore Tavern for Sevilla’s friends and family. The sporty hangout was transformed by luxurious linens, hundreds of candles, and snapshots of Sevilla’s adventures blanketing the walls.

The evening was hosted by Sevilla’s inner circle — Shadow PR chief executive Brad Zeifman, “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” contestant and pharmaceutical executive Corinne Kaplan, BWR Public Relations senior vice president Gary Mantoosh, Thirsty Media editor Casey Brennan, and BrandLink Communications co-founder Greg Link. 

Many shared stories of Sevilla’s outsized personality — described by Mantoosh as a “tour de force” — and her ability to play master host in welcoming celebrities, tastemakers and writers to staple events like the annual Neon Carnival, parallel to Coachella. She reveled in bringing people together, said the hosts in their remarks. Zeifman spoke of her fierce loyalty.

Sevilla’s mother, sisters and cousin attended and mixed with a crowd that included Nick and Vanessa Lachey, model and TV personality CariDee English, host and former Miss USA Susie Castillo, singer Amie Miriello, Sunshine Sachs CEO Shawn Sachs, and dozens of other industry players. The event was catered by chef Antonia Lufaso’s Venice hot spot Scopa Italian Roots, also co-owned by Aurora.

Popular on Variety

Tears were shed over Sevilla’s unexpected loss, though the evening ended as so many of Sevilla’s events did, with a dance party that pushed past last call.

Sevilla attended Villanova University, and moved from Pennsylvania to New York to pursue a career in music. She climbed the ranks at Jive Records in the halcyon days of Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys. She moved to Los Angeles over a decade ago to take a top job at PR and branding firm Entertainment Fusion Group. She launched an eponymous company two years ago, with a mix of lifestyle and content production clients. She loved the finer things, and her dog Penelope.

Sevilla’s nickname and social media handle, Golden Lady, inspired a signature cocktail at the service, and a bittersweet message spelled out on the venue’s marquee: “Stay golden.”

On a personal note, Sevilla was like family to myself and Kaplan. Her light was one of the brightest, and will be sorely missed in the rooms and events of show business. After many conversations with her loved ones last night, I was reminded of a quote from Nora Ephron, on the loss of her own best friend.

‘I want to talk to her. I want to have lunch with her. I want her to give me a book she just read and loved,'” Ephron wrote in 2006. “She is my phantom limb, and I just can’t believe I’m here without her.”

More Film

  • Joyce Sevilla dies

    Hollywood Celebrates Publicist Joyce Sevilla in Pre-Oscar Memorial Service

    An intimate group of executives, talent and journalists gathered in Hollywood on Friday evening to celebrate the life of Joyce Sevilla, a veteran publicist and brand marketing whiz who died unexpectedly last week. Held only blocks away from the bustle of the Academy Awards setup at Hollywood and Highland, restauranteur Salvatore Aurora closed his Sunset [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 35th

    Jennifer Lopez Blasts Super Bowl 'Too Sexy' Critics: 'It Was a Celebration of Women and Latino Culture'

    On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez defended her recent Super Bowl halftime with Shakira, which was criticized by some as being “too sexy.” “I think that’s honestly silliness,” she told Variety at the Independent Spirit Awards. Lopez and Shakira’s halftime performance on Sunday, which scored rave reviews otherwise, featured pole-dancing, a children’s choir and both Latina singers [...]

  • 'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His

    'Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words': Film Review

    If you watch “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” looking for a clue as to Thomas’ inner workings, a key to who Clarence Thomas really is, then you’ll have to wait a while before it arrives. But it does. The reason it takes so long is that Thomas, dressed in a red tie, [...]

  • Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia

    'Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia': Film Review

    As if to apologetically clear the cinematic air for Miami, “cigarette” power boats, and art in general after the atrocity of 2018’s John Travolta vehicle “Speed Kills,” “Omniboat” applies a brisk scrub of cleansing absurdism to the same locational and vehicular themes. This de facto compilation feature by a dozen-plus writer-directors, commissioned by that city’s [...]

  • St. Louis Superman

    '2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films: Documentary': Film Review

    “Pictures are for entertainment — messages should be delivered by Western Union.” The line has been variously attributed to half a dozen old-school Hollywood producers, from Samuel Goldwyn to Frank Capra, but the sentiment captures how classic studio types endeavored to separate political statements from popular cinema. In recent years, however, pundits have been pressuring [...]

  • Spirit Awards

    Spirit Awards Winners List: Updating Live

    The 35th annual Spirit Awards, honoring the best in independent cinema, are currently underway in Santa Monica. Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, this year’s nominees include “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems,” which scored five nods apiece, as well as “The Farewell,” “Honey Boy,” and “Marriage Story.” The Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems,” Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life,” [...]

  • Margaret Qualley, Beanie Feldstein. Margaret Qualley,

    How to Watch the 2020 Spirit Awards Online

    Aubrey Plaza will return to host the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in Santa Monica. The 35th annual Spirit Awards are set to air live on the IFC Channel beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The network will live stream the ceremony on its website, though audiences will need a cable login to watch. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad