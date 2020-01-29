×

Hillary Clinton Documentary Sells to Sky for U.K. Audiences (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

Hillary Clinton Hulu Documentary
CREDIT: Hulu/Barbara Kinney

“Hillary,” a four-hour docuseries about the life and career of Hillary Clinton, has sold to Sky for U.K. distribution rights, Variety has learned.

Clinton sat down for 35 hours of interviews with director Nanette Burstein (“On the Ropes”). The project premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to strong reviews, for offering an honest portrait of one of the most influential — and often misunderstood — women in American politics, covering Clinton’s time as first lady, secretary of state and the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party in the 2016 election.

In the United States, “Hillary” will premiere on Hulu on March 6. The project is produced by Burstein, Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman of Propagate.

As part the U.K. pact, “Hillary” will be broadcast to Sky and NOW TV customers on Sky Documentaries, a new channel launching this spring. Sky, which is part of the Comcast Group, reaches 7 million consumers across seven countries, as one of Europe’s biggest entertainment companies.

“With the upcoming launch of our brand-new factual service, Sky Documentaries, ‘Hillary’ is exactly the kind of premium and engaging storytelling our customers are looking for,” said Sophie Judge, Sky’s head of acquisitions, in a statement. “From an award-winning filmmaker, and featuring incredible access to the inner circle of one of the most controversial politicians of our time, we’re thrilled to bring this biographical docuseries to Sky audiences soon.”

Liz Tang, Sky’s acquisitions manager, negotiated the deal with Cyrus Farrokh, Propagate’s president of international.

In addition to lengthy interviews with its subject, “Hillary” includes sit downs with Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Barack Obama and more. Burstein also had exclusive access to behind-the-scenes footage from the 2016 campaign, as Clinton almost defeated Donald Trump to become the first woman elected president of the United States.

