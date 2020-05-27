Henry Cavill In Talks to Return as Superman in Upcoming DC Movie

Henry Cavill isn’t hanging up his Superman cape just yet. Sources confirm to Variety the “Man of Steel” actor is in talks to return as Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Warner Bros. and Cavill’s reps couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

In addition to Zack Snyder’s Superman origin story “Man of Steel” in 2013, Cavill played the iconic hero in 2016’s “Batman v Superman” and 2017’s “Justice League.”

Snyder recently announced the long-rumored “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League” for HBO Max, though insiders tell Variety Cavill wouldn’t be suiting up for the director’s cut, but rather a cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include “Aquaman 2,” “The Suicide Squad” and “The Batman.”

In a Mens’ Health’s December cover story, Cavill revealed he had not given up the role.

“The cape is still in the closet,” he said. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

The British actor’s most recent big-screen appearance came in 2018’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” alongside Tom Cruise. Cavill currently stars in Netflix’s “The Witcher” and plays the role of Geralt of Rivia. He’s repped by WME, manager Dany Garcia of the Garcia Companies and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown. The news of Cavill coming on to a DC Comics movie was first reported by Deadline.