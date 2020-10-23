HBO Max Film Shake-Up: Toby Emmerich Consolidates Power, Two Executives Depart

Feature film programming for streaming service HBO Max has undergone a restructure, as two executives shuffle out of the group and greenlight power now falls exclusively under studio chief Toby Emmerich.

In February, WarnerMedia announced the creation of WarnerMax — a streaming film label that would create movies exclusively for the service, control of which was to be shared by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Emmerich and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly.

In a new arrangement announced Friday, Emmerich has been given full control of original films and will oversee rollout to either theatrical releases or streaming premieres. WarnerMedia’s executive vice president of original films, Jessie Henderson, has chosen to depart the company.

Nikki Ramey, senior vice president of original feature films at HBO Max, is headed to Warner label New Line Cinema. She will report to New Line president and chief creative officer Richard Brener for development and production, and to Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Blackwood for finished film acquisitions.

Emmerich will continue to work with HBO programming president Casey Bloys on overall platform goals, with an emphasis on premium quality. Original film production continues to be led by Courtenay Valenti, Brener, and DC Films head Walter Hamada. The portfolio remains under the purview of Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

Currently in production for HBO Max is “No Sudden Move,” directed by Steven Soderbergh. On Thursday, the service saw the streaming premiere of “The Witches,” a reboot directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.