Aldis Hodge to Play Hawkman in DC Films’ ‘Black Adam’

Aldis Hodge will soar as the DC Comics superhero Hawkman in the New Line production of “Black Adam,” Variety has confirmed.

The actor — who most recently starred in “The Invisible Man” and won acclaim for his upcoming performance as Jim Brown in “One Night in Miami” — is in negotiations to join the film, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero, and Noah Centineo as the superhero Atom Smasher. Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Shallows”) will direct; Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (“Informer”) wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage”).

Johnson is also producing with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn is producing through FlynnPictureCo.

With his massive wings, hawk-like helmet, and magic mace, Hawkman has been a regular — if convoluted — presence in DC Comics since his debut in 1940, but the character has never really made it into a live-action feature. During the DC FanDome virtual event last month, Johnson teased that Hawkman would make his movie debut in “Black Adam” as part of the Justice Society, along with Atom Smasher, and Doctor Fate and Cyclone, roles that have yet to be cast.

“I have a knack for destroying bullies, but there are some who think I need help,” Johnson narrates as Black Adam in the animated teaser that played during DC FanDome. “Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They call themselves the Justice Society, an organization that believes in fighting for truth and justice. Well, I’m going to teach them that the only beliefs I fight for are mine. Welcome to truth, justice and the Black Adam way.”

“Black Adam” is scheduled to open on Dec. 21, 2021.