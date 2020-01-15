Harvey Weinstein Trial: Opening Arguments on Schedule to Start Next Week

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Harvey Weinstein trial has already seen its share of pyrotechnics. The defense asked last week for a new judge — denied — and for more time to question the prospective jurors, which included, of all people, model Gigi Hadid. But despite the distractions, opening arguments are still on course to begin next week, Variety has learned.

Outside court on Wednesday, Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein’s attorneys, said the the trial was “definitely” still on track to begin Jan. 22.

Justice James Burke has set up a two-stage vetting process for potential jurors. So far, around 700 people have been called into court over the past week, with hordes of people dismissed by the judge each day, mostly for saying they cannot be fair to Weinstein.

The ones who remain have been given questionnaires, which ask about their backgrounds and try to flag any potential biases.

When jury selection resumes on Thursday morning, roughly 200 prospective jurors will come back for a second round of screening. The defense and prosecution have been meeting together over the past few days to determine individuals who would not be suitable jurors for the case, based on responses in their questionnaires.

“My sense is that both sides have come a long way,” Burke said in court on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters outside of court, Aidala said both sides have consented on most everyone they’ve dismissed from the case.

The goal is to find a jury of 12 people with six to eight alternates. Given that Monday is a national holiday, only three days remain to settle on a jury.

Last week, Weinstein’s team of lawyers asked for individual sequestered jury selection, given the “circus-like” atmosphere and high-profile nature of the case, but Burke immediately shot down the the request.

Weinstein is facing five sex crimes charges, including allegations of a 2006 sexual assault incident and a 2013 hotel room rape. If convicted, the former Hollywood honcho could face life in prison. Jurors have been warned that the trial is expected to last until Mar. 6, and have been advised not to read anything about the case or speak to anyone about it.

More Film

  • Harvey Weinsteinopening arguments

    Harvey Weinstein Trial: Opening Arguments on Schedule to Start Next Week

    The Harvey Weinstein trial has already seen its share of pyrotechnics. The defense asked last week for a new judge — denied — and for more time to question the prospective jurors, which included, of all people, model Gigi Hadid. But despite the distractions, opening arguments are still on course to begin next week, Variety has [...]

  • Parasite

    How to Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films

    The 2020 Oscar nominations have been announced, and if you are looking to catch up on the most this season’s most talked-about films — such as “Joker” and “Parasite” — before the awards show, we’ve gathered up the best ways to watch or stream all the original films, documentaries, and animated shorts competing this season. [...]

  • Pete Davidson Movie 'King of Staten

    Pete Davidson, Judd Apatow's 'King of Staten Island' to Open SXSW Film Festival

    Live from Austin, Texas, it’s Pete Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian will be opening this year’s SXSW Film Festival. The annual gathering in Austin will kick off this year with “King of Staten Island,” the much-anticipated autobiographical comedy based on Davidson’s upbringing in the New York borough. Judd Apatow, who is no stranger to [...]

  • Issa Rae Pete Davidson Tiffany Haddish

    SXSW Film Festival to Include Movies From Issa Rae, Pete Davidson and Tiffany Haddish

    The 27th edition of the SXSW Film Festival will feature a romantic caper starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, a documentary about the Beastie Boys directed by Spike Jonze, a “hidden camera” comedy headlined by Tiffany Haddish and an autobiographical studio vehicle from Pete Davidson. Thousands of moviegoers will flock to Austin, Texas, starting on [...]

  • Doc Association of Europe To Support

    Doc Association of Europe Launches To Support Next Generation of Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new documentary association for Europe is looking to serve as a political lobby group and support network for the next generation of filmmakers and non-fiction communities across the continent. Based out of Berlin, the Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) hopes to complement the work of the L.A.-based International Documentary Association (IDA), which recently filed [...]

  • Will Gluck

    Sony Pictures Renews Deal With 'Peter Rabbit' Producer Will Gluck

    Sony Pictures has renewed its first-look deal with “Peter Rabbit” producer Will Gluck through his Olive Bridge production company. Gluck’s history at Sony includes directing the Emma Stone comedy “Easy A” ($75 million worldwide), “Friends With Benefits” ($150 million worldwide), the 2014 musical “Annie” ($134 million worldwide) and “Peter Rabbit” ($351 million worldwide). Gluck is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad