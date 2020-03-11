×

DA Asks Judge to Give Harvey Weinstein the Maximum Sentence

By , and
Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein trial, New York, USA - 03 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein has arrived in a Manhattan courtroom for his sentencing on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape. The former indie movie mogul was wheeled into court in a wheelchair, where prosecutors urged Justice James Burke to give Weinstein the “maximum sentence” of 29 years.

His attorneys urged Justice James Burke on Monday to sentence him to the minimum, five years, citing his poor health and advanced age.

The two victims in the case, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, delivered “victim impact” statements before Burke issues the sentence. They were sitting in the front row of the court room alongside Tarale Wulff, Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young, and Annabella Sciorra, all of whom testified in the trial about Weinstein’s assaults. Haley, who says she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in his apartment in 2006, told the judge that she was left emotionally damaged by the incident.

“It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally,” she added. “What he did not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and a woman, but it crushed my confidence.”

Mann, who testified that Weinstein raped her over the course of an abusive relationship, struck back at the mogul’s lawyers.

“As his lawyers twist the truth, and even lie, I swore to come here and tell the whole truth, only to be asked yes or no questions,” she said. “There is still so much left unsaid about his abusive relationships.”

She also responded to suggestions by Weinstein’s legal team that the fact that she remained in touch with the producer after the alleged rape.

“I wish I had been able to fight him,” said Mann. “I want to remind you I told Harvey ‘no’…I thought I would be able to assert my no and reserve the right to my autonomy.”

“I don’t know how to explain the horrors of being raped by someone who has power,” Mann added. “The impact on the psyche is profound. Rape is not just one moment…it is forever.”

As Mann and Haley spoked, Weinstein looked on, appearing to be in a state of stunned disbelief.

In court, Assistant D.A. Joan Illuzzi argued that Weinstein’s conviction demonstrated that his money and influence were not able to subvert the justice system.

“Every argument that could’ve been made on his behalf was made, and the system worked,” she said.

Illuzzi also praised Haley and Mann for coming forward with their allegations.

“The defendant would never have been stopped from hurting and destroying more lives,” she said. “Every one of these women represents the strength and fortitude of every moral person who stands up and says, ‘Enough.’”

Last Friday, Illuzzi asked the judge to send a message that sexual assault is “a serious offense worthy of a lengthy prison sentence.” She also asked Burke to consider 36 uncharged allegations, including rape, harassment, bullying, and workplace violence, in handing down the sentence. In court, she pressed Justice Burke to give Weinstein the maximum or close to the maximum sentence.

“[Weinstein] made movies,” she said. “He got to go to parties…he walked the red carpet and mingled with all the stars…and he held the dreams of many people in his hands…and how did he use that power? He got drunk off that power…the young struggling dreamers were not even people to him…he refers to himself as a sex addict and an anger addict…what is sexual assault? It’s an act of violent assault on someone else’s body that be design, demoralizes them.”

Weinstein has been held since last Thursday at Rikers Island, but will soon be turned over to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Weinstein’s fall led to an industry-wide reckoning in the entertainment business. One that saw other high-profile Hollywood figures such as Les Moonves, Kevin Spacey, Charlie Rose, Brett Ratner, and Bryan Singer accused of sexual misconduct.

Mackenzie Nichols contributed to this report.

