Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Won’t Be Delayed in New York Despite L.A. Charges

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers struck out in their efforts to convince a New York judge to delay his trial after new charges were filed against the movie producer in Los Angeles.

On Monday, prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013. He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by force, and sexual battery by restraint. If convicted, Weinstein faces up to 28 years in prison.

Arthur Aidala, an attorney for Weinstein, said that the new criminal charges could prejudice potential jury members who read media coverage of the allegations.

“Don’t we need a cooling off period?” Aidala asked “Don’t we at least need a period of time so there are other things in the news?”

“I ask that you use common sense,” he added. “Can you be fair and impartial? It is the talk of the town right this moment.”

Justice James Burke, who is overseeing the case, wasn’t moved by Aidala’s argument. He said that jury members will be advised that being arrested or charged with a crime is in itself “meaningless” and should have no bearing on the New York case.

Jury selection commenced on Tuesday afternoon, with attorneys interviewing hundreds of potential jurists. The court hopes to have a 12-member jury impaneled by January 21 and to begin opening arguments the next day.

Popular on Variety

In New York, Weinstein faces five charges stemming from accusations that he raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013, and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in her apartment in 2006. Weinstein says any sexual activity was consensual. The movie mogul, once a central figure in the indie film work due to his support for “The Crying Game” and “Pulp Fiction,” was accused of harassment, abuse, and rape by dozens of women after the New York Times and the New Yorker first published bombshell reports in the fall of 2017 accusing Weinstein of misbehavior.

If convicted, Weinstein, one of the most powerful people in the indie film community and the Oscar-winning producer behind “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction,” faces life in prison. Weinstein has denied the allegations and claims that any sexual contact was consensual. His trial is seen as a key test for the #MeToo Movement. Weinstein’s fall led to an industry-wide reckoning — over the past two years, others have come forward with allegations of abuse, harassment, and assault against celebrities and media figures such as Dustin Hoffman, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Bryan Singer, Louis C.K., and Les Moonves.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked the judge to change the terms of Weinstein’s bail and to place him in custody during trial. After charges filed in Los Angeles, she argued that Weinstein, a millionaire, has the financial means to flee the country and presents a flight risk.

“There is a grave risk that this defendant at some point will realize evidence against him is…overwhelming,” Illuzzi-Orbon argued.

In December, Burke raised Harvey Weinstein’s bail package from $1 million to $5 million. Burke said he had yet to make a decision on whether or not to remand Weinstein, adding that his current bail terms still apply.

Weinstein entered the court Tuesday, looking enfeebled and clutching a walker that had two tennis balls affixed to the bottom. Weinstain had back surgery in December. Justice Burke reprimanded Weinstein at various points during Tuesday’s hearing for using his cell phone, warning him that he would be held in custody if he didn’t stop checking his mobile device while court was in session.

“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life by texting in violation of an order?” Burke snapped at one point.