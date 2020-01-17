×

Three More Jurors Selected In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Three more jurors have been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial, bringing the number to 10 jurors total. All three are white men.

The jurors were selected roughly halfway through the day in court, indicating that the final two jurors will more than likely be selected by the end of the day on Friday. Opening statements are set for next Wednesday.

Throughout the jury selection process, the lead prosecutor from the D.A.’s office, Joan Illuzzi, accused Weinstein’s defense of eliminating young women from the jury.

“They have eliminated every single white woman from this prospective jury panel,” Illuzzi said to the judge. At another point, when the defense asked to strike another young woman, Illuzzi exclaimed, “Unbelievable!” from her seat.

On Thursday, Illuzzi filed a formal complaint accusing the defense of systematically excluding young, white women.

While the defense did push to remove many young women, Justice James Burke sided with the defense and accepted their challenges based on other reasoning. One potential juror working in the modeling industry (which hits close to home for the case) and another potential juror recently posting a photo of a women’s march on her social media with the message, “If you’re not outraged, then you’re not paying attention” (which also hits close to home for the case).

With these three new jurors, the jury currently has seven men and three women, including six white men, one African-American man, two African-American women and a woman who is African-American and Latino.

Before jury selection got underway on Friday, one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Damon Cheronis, asked to delay swearing-in of the jury until next Wednesday, in order to give the appellate court time to respond to the defense’s motion to move the trial out of New York City. The judge swiftly denied the request, saying, “I intend to swear the jury at the point that we have one, which the D.A. seemed confident that we are going to have one, so if that is the case, I have no order of the appellate division telling me not to do that.”

“The appellate court will be notified prior to the jury being sworn. I don’t think there is any prejudice for the jury being sworn until Wednesday so we’re requesting that,” Cheronis said, to which Burke replied, “I disagree, so that’s why I said it’s 10:40 a.m.,” indicating Weinstein’s team could run uptown to the appellate court.

