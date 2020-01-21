×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Have ‘Dozens and Dozens and Dozens’ of ‘Loving’ Emails From Complaining Witnesses

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Weinstein Trial jury
CREDIT: Peter Foley/Shutterstock

Harvey Weinstein’s legal team say they have “dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens” of “loving” emails sent to their client from complaining witnesses who accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

The judge ruled on Tuesday that while Weinstein’s defense will not be prohibited to show the actual emails that witnesses sent to Weinstein, he is permitting them to include the content of the emails in their opening statements.

Before the judge ruled on the matter, the D.A.’s office objected to the inclusion of email content in opening statements, arguing that the defense is showing evidence that can sway the jury before they’ve even heard from the witnesses.

Among the emails from women who are accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment, the defense says they have messages from one woman giving Weinstein her new phone number. Another woman, they say, wrote an email to Weinstein asking to introduce him to her mother.

“These emails could not be more relevant,” one of Weinstein’s lawyer’s Damon Cheronis told the judge in court on Tuesday, stating that the emails are relevant, reliable and admissible. “You will see witnesses getting on the stand and saying they were involved with Mr. Weinstein in relationships [out of fear], but we will counter that with their own words.”

Popular on Variety

Cheronis said the emails show the women stating that Weinstein is someone they care about and indicate that they were involved in loving relationships. He also said that while witnesses are going to claim Weinstein “made them do things,” they have email proof showing that they would brag about those matters.

“The evidence will show that the witnesses in this case will come forward years later and try to make these relationships look forced, which is a much different case than” years prior to the trial, Cheronis said. He added that when they take the stand, “It’s going to be up to witnesses to say why they said things” that are different than what they’re saying at the trial.

Weinstein, who is facing life in prison for five charges of predatory sexual assault and rape, has maintained that all relationships were consensual.

“Opening statements, as the court knows, is a time for lawyers to show what the evidence will show. And the evidence the complaining witnesses, in this case, sent dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein,” Cheronis said, disagreeing with the D.A.’s office, who was trying to block them from providing the jury with email evidence in their opening statements. “Witnesses made loving statements to Mr. Weinstein after they complained about him sexually assaulting him,” Cheronis added. “We believe that opening statements is a time to show what the evidence will show — not what the state wants the evidence to show, but what it will actually show.”

The matter in court on Tuesday morning previewed the defense’s strategy for opening statements, which are set for Wednesday morning.

More Film

  • Endeavor Content Studio Logo

    Endeavor Content, Studio Exile Strike First-Look Deal With Mexican Producer Subtrama (EXCLUSIVE)

    Endeavor Content is upping its local-language game, signing a significant first look deal with Mexico City-based producer Subtrama. Endeavor enters the deal with studio Exile, a long-form English and Spanish content maker. Subtrama is behind series like Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix drama “Maniac” and films like Gael García Bernal’s “Museo.” Mauricio Katz, Manuel Alcalá, and Panorama [...]

  • Taylor Swift Variety Facetime

    How Midterm Elections Inspired Taylor Swift's New Song, 'Only the Young'

    Miss Americana was keeping another song about America in her back pocket, as it turns out. Taylor Swift recorded a song during her “Lover” album sessions, “Only the Young,” that was held back and kept under wraps for the right occasion — that occasion turning out to be “Miss Americana,” the Lana Wilson-directed documentary that [...]

  • Bradley Cooper Nightmare Alley

    Netflix Nabs Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Drama

    Netflix will back Bradley Cooper’s upcoming drama about Leonard Bernstein, the legendary conductor and musical maestro behind “West Side Story” and “Candide,” Variety has confirmed. The film was initially set up at Paramount. It has an A-list lineup of producers, including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Todd Phillips. Kristie Macosko Krieger from [...]

  • The Simpsons - Disney parodies -

    Disney Mashes Up 'The Simpsons' Parodies of Disney Films, Theme Parks

    Disney has embraced some of the gentle ribbing dished out by “The Simpsons” over the years — hoping to convince more people to sign up for Disney Plus. The media conglomerate released a compilation of what it calls “the best Disney references in ‘The Simpsons,'” which is now part of the Disney empire, with past [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

    Sundance 2020: Will the Market Be Colder After Last Year's Spree?

    When it comes to big acquisition deals for independent movies, Sundance is the room where it happens, to borrow a lyric from “Hamilton.” So it’s a lucky coincidence that Lin-Manuel Miranda will be a guest at this year’s film festival. For the first time, Miranda will hit the slopes in Park City, Utah, to rub [...]

  • Oprah Russell Simmons Documentary

    Oprah Defends Decision to Exit #MeToo Doc: 'This Is Not a Victory for Russell' Simmons

    Oprah Winfrey explained her decision to step away from “On the Record,” an expose about sexual harassment in the music industry, including women who have accused mogul Russell Simmons of misconduct. The documentary, from filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, will premiere at Sundance on Jan. 25. Winfrey, who served as an executive producer and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad