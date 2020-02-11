Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Rests, Mogul Won’t Testify in Rape Trial

Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his rape trial in New York City, lawyers for the movie mogul said on Tuesday. The announcement comes as Weinstein’s defense team rested its case after three weeks of testimony. Weinstein is facing life in prison if convicted of five criminal charges.

The charges against the movie producer are based on claims from two key witnesses. Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress, claims that the producer raped her in a New York City hotel room. Miriam Haley, a former production assistant on “Project Runway,” alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in at his apartment in SoHo.

Lawyers for the movie producer called several witnesses to undermine those claims. These included a psychologist who spoke about how memory can be “contaminated” over time, as well as Talita Maia, a former friend of Mann, who claims she referred to Weinstein as her “spiritual soulmate.” They failed in their efforts to get the court to hear testimony from Det. Nicholas DiGaudio, an NYPD detective who was removed from the case after allegedly withholding information from prosecutors.

The defense has made several motions for a mistrial, arguing that various errors have made it impossible for Weinstein to get a fair hearing. Each has been denied.

On Tuesday, after consulting with his attorneys, Weinstein told the judge he does not want to testify.

Closing arguments from both sides are expected to begin this Thursday. The jury is slated to begin deliberation next Tuesday, following the Presidents Day holiday, signaling the beginning of the end of the monumental rape trial. The case is seeing as a key test for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein maintains that any sexual encounters were consensual. His defense had some wins and some losses in presenting that case, which started with the epic fail of calling in producer Paul Feldsher, a friend of Weinstein who was intended to undermine Annabella Sciorra’s rape accusations, but ended up being roasted on the stand, saying, “I had no idea that my texts would end up in a courtroom.” His texts to Weinstein showcased the closeness of their friendship, and he told the prosecution he believes Weinstein is a sex addict.

Following Feldsher’s testimony, however, Weinstein’s defense had some success in poking holes in Jessica Mann and Sciorra’s testimonies, by bringing in witnesses who contradicted some of what the accusers said on the stand.

Weinstein’s legal team brought in the residential manager of Sciorra’s apartment building in the Gramercy area of New York City where she claims she was raped by Weinstein in the early 90’s. The manager said there is no way Weinstein could have gotten upstairs to Sciorra’s apartment without her buzzing him in, contradicting Sciorra’s account that Weinstein shockingly showed up unannounced at her apartment door and barged his way in, immediately unbuttoning his shirt, shoved her on the bed and raped her.

Mexican model Claudia Salinas — who, accuser Lauren Young said, helped Weinstein lure her into a hotel bathroom where she was assaulted — was also called in by the defense, and denied Young’s accusations. “I would never close the door on anybody, ever,” Salinas told jurors. “That never happened.”

Young told jurors last week that Weinstein led her into the hotel bathroom at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills and Salinas had shut the door behind them, trapping her in the bathroom, where Young says Weinstein suddenly undressed, grabbed her breast and masturbated in front of her. Young was at the Montage Hotel for a business meeting with Weinstein, which Salinas helped facilitate. Young testified that when she exited the bathroom, she shot Salinas an “evil look” and told her to never speak to her again.

The defense also brought in Maia, the former roommate of star witness Jessica Mann, who through a grueling three-day testimony, alleged that Weinstein raped her and assaulted her on numerous occasions throughout their sometimes consensual, yet abusive, complex relationship. Maia — who lived with Mann at the time she alleges she was being sexually abused by Weinstein, over the course of five years — contradicted Mann’s accusations that Weinstein abused her and raped her, telling the jury that Mann referred to Weinstein as her “spiritual soulmate.”

On cross-examination, Maia recalled Mann referring to Weinstein as “controlling” and said she seemed rattled after he allegedly tried to have a threesome with her and another actress. Maia testified that she is no longer friends with Mann and no longer wants her to be in her life, saying, “She did things in my life that affected me in a negative way.”

The defense called in their final witness on Tuesday, a former friend of Mann who was staying with her in New York City on March 18, 2013 when she claims she was raped by Weinstein at the DoubleTree Hotel. The friend told the jury that Mann appeared to be “normal” like her “everyday self” when they had breakfast with Weinstein at the hotel, moments after she alleged she was raped.

Douglas Wigdor, an attorney who is pursuing civil claims against Weinstein on behalf of three women, said in a statement Tuesday that he looked forward to taking his deposition.

“Weinstein may be able to avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be afforded that right in his civil trials,” Wigdor said. “I relish the day when I get to cross-examine him and ask him to answer for the wrongs he has committed against so many women.”

Gene Maddaus contributed to this report.