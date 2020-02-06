×

Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (R) arrives to the court room with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 February 2020.Harvey Weinstein Trial in New York, USA - 06 Feb 2020
The prosecution in the Harvey Weinstein trial rested their case on Thursday, after concluding with the testimony of the sixth sexual assault accuser.

Weinstein’s defense team is expected to call its first witness after lunch, and will spend the next three days trying to rebut the allegations against the producer.

Weinstein is accused of five charges, including rape and predatory sexual assault. The trial in Manhattan Supreme Court has captivated much of the country and Hollywood, and is seen as a key test for the #MeToo movement.

Though six women were called to the stand to testify about their assaults, the case rests largely on just two of them: Jessica Mann and Miriam Haley. Mann alleges that she was trapped in a predatory relationship with Weinstein, and accuses him of raping her at a DoubleTree Hotel in Manhattan in March 2013. Haley has accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her at his apartment in Soho in 2006.

The prosecution also called Annabella Sciorra, who alleges that Weinstein raped her at her apartment in late 1993 or early 1994, to bolster two counts of predatory sexual assault. In addition, three “prior bad acts” witnesses gave testimony about their own assaults, which was intended to establish a pattern of conduct.

The defense has argued that the women consensually engaged in sex with Weinstein because they wanted job opportunities and other benefits from him.

