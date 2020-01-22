×

Novelist Who Wrote About Predatory Men Stays on Harvey Weinstein Jury

By
Elizabeth Wagmeister

Senior Correspondent

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein female juror
CREDIT: Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

A novelist who has an upcoming book about predatory older men in New York will remain on the Harvey Weinstein jury, despite vociferous objections from the defense.

Juror #11 showed up to opening statements on Wednesday, and sat through the full day of trial. Weinstein’s defense had argued last Friday that she should be removed from the panel “for cause,” saying she had lied on her questionnaire. Justice James Burke denied the request, and also shot down a defense motion for a mistrial.

More fireworks were expected on the issue on Wednesday, but Burke quickly dispatched the defense’s objections. Speaking to Variety in the courthouse, Weinstein’s attorney Arthur Aidala said, “That’s been settled. The judge has settled that.” He did not provide other details.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s lead attorney, said last Friday that she was frustrated that the woman was allowed on the panel.

“We got the best jury we could get under the circumstances — obviously not happy with what happened in the end there,” she said. “I think that was an absolutely ridiculous decision. I think it was clear that one of the last jurors lied on her questionnaire and omitted some very important information that could be very integral to this case, so from that standpoint, I think that should have been handled different.”

The defense reviewed the website for the juror’s novel, and Rotunno said, “It’s quite different than what she testified to, so there were inconsistencies and flat-out lies.”

Popular on Variety

The jury is comprised of seven men and five women — two white women, six white men, one black man, two black women, and one woman who is of black and Latino heritage. Three alternate jurors were selected, including a white man, a black woman and a Latino woman.

Throughout jury selection, the prosecution repeatedly accused Weinstein’s defense team of eliminating young, white women. The two white women who were ultimately selected — including Juror #11 — only made the jury after the defense had run out of peremptory challenges.

Rotunno was also asked if the defense was trying to exclude white women. “No, there was no effort,” Rotunno said. “The issue was more about what they said in their questionnaires that led us to believe that they could not be fair. It had nothing to do with race or sex, frankly, for that matter. It was about things in the questionnaire.”

More Film

  • Matt Damon SNL

    Matt Damon to Star in NYPD Thriller 'The Force'

    Matt Damon has come on board to star in “The Force” with James Mangold directing for Disney’s 20th Century Studios. Mangold, who directed Damon in “Ford v. Ferrari,” has been developing the Don Winslow bestseller since 2017. “The Force” centers on corrupt NYPD officers with Damon attached to play detective Denny Malone, who runs an [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein female juror

    Novelist Who Wrote About Predatory Men Stays on Harvey Weinstein Jury

    A novelist who has an upcoming book about predatory older men in New York will remain on the Harvey Weinstein jury, despite vociferous objections from the defense. Juror #11 showed up to opening statements on Wednesday, and sat through the full day of trial. Weinstein’s defense had argued last Friday that she should be removed [...]

  • Ride Like A Girl

    Australia Box Office Drops 2% in 2019

    Cinema box office in Australia dipped by 2% in 2019 to an annual total of A$1.23 billion, or $841 million, according to data from the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia. That was the country’s third highest figure in local currency terms, but it also shows the theatrical industry to be rangebound since 2015. Australian-made [...]

  • Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court hearing, New

    Hairdresser Will Be Star Witness at Weinstein Trial

    She was raised on a dairy farm in Washington state. She left home as a teenager, fleeing a troubled childhood. At 25, she came to Los Angeles to become an actress. She went on auditions, got cast in a few commercials — but nothing much beyond that. In recent years, her primary job was cutting [...]

  • Jack Kehoe dead

    Jack Kehoe, 'Serpico' and 'Midnight Run' Actor, Dies at 85

    Jack Kehoe, best known for his roles in the Al Pacino-led crime drama “Serpico” and “Midnight Run,” died on Jan. 10 at a nursing home in Los Angeles. He was 85. The actor suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, which left him inactive in recent years. Kehoe also appeared in several Academy Award-winning films during [...]

  • The Last Full Measure

    'The Last Full Measure': Film Review

    The story of William Pitsenbarger, a U.S. Air Force Pararescue medic who risked his life in Vietnam to aid his comrades, as well as the decades-later efforts of fellow vets to see him posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, is undeniably moving — which goes a long way toward explaining how Todd Robinson enlisted an [...]

  • The Grand Grandmaster

    Hong Kong and China Box Office to Take Separate Directions at Chinese New Year

    In the more than six months that protest movements have rocked Hong Kong, a whole range of business sectors have become color-coded, as both Beijing-loyal blue elements and yellow pro-democracy forces have weaponized the economy. Companies on the front line include leading bank HSBC, airline Cathay Pacific and even the subway operator MTRC. Effects range [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad