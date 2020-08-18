‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Crosses $1 Billion Box Office Milestone After China Rerelease

You’re in the billion-dollar club, Harry.

Two decades after it was released in theaters, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office. The first chapter in the magical series about everyone’s favorite boy wizard hit the milestone thanks to a 3D and Imax rerelease in China.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” landed the top spot on box office charts in China last weekend, amassing $13.6 million from 16,000 screens.

The movie has generated $1.001 billion to date, making it the second installment in the eight-film franchise to cross the billion-dollar mark. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” the final chapter in the saga, made $1.34 billion worldwide in 2011. In total, the series has grossed $7.74 billion at the box office.

“We are thrilled to see ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ delight a new generation of audiences,” said Andrew Cripps, Warner Bros. Pictures head of international distribution. “The popularity of the film with moviegoers in China, who are discovering it for the first time, proves that the appeal of these stories is truly timeless and universal.”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was first released in 2001 and became a massive commercial hit, earning $974 million in ticket sales during its initial run. The movies, based on J.K. Rowling’s wildly popular novels, introduced the world to young stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

“Sorcerer’s Stone” didn’t hit Chinese cinemas until January 2002 — well before China became the second-biggest moviegoing market in the world. It collected more money from its rerelease in the last three days than it did during its entire stint in theaters 19 years ago.