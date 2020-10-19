Harrison Ford, Ed Helms Boarding Shipwreck Comedy ‘Burt Squire’ for STXfilms

Harrison Ford and Ed Helms are attached to star in the shipwreck comedy “The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo” for STXfilms.

Inspired by a true story, “Burt Squire” revolves around a family man — portrayed by Helms — in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes will be a dream sailing vacation, but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with Ford’s charming but unhinged sea captain. The announcement was made Monday by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

The project screenplay is by Ben Bolea. LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon are producing the film alongside Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will executive produce.

“We love this story and and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast,” Fogelson said. “There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy.”

After returning to the role of Han Solo in the “Star Wars” franchise, Ford most recently starred in “The Call of the Wild” for Amazon and in “Blade Runner 2049” as Rick Deckard. He’s next set to star in Annapurna Television’s “The Staircase” and to reprise his role as Indiana Jones. Ford is represented by UTA.

Helms most recently starred in Netflix’s “Coffee and Kareem” and “Tag” after breaking out in “The Office” as Andy Bernard and in “The Hangover trilogy” as Stuart Price. In 2012, he and Falbo founded Pacific Electric Picture Co., which has a first look deal at Universal Television. Pacific Electric is currently producing the scripted comedy series “Rutherford Falls,” created by Helms, Mike Schur, and Sierra Ornelas for Peacock which stars Helms. They are in prep on their NBC show “True Story,” hosted by Helms and Randall Park, based on the Australian format that will feature true stories from ordinary Americans reenacted by comedians.

In 2017, Pacific Electric released their Comedy Central special, “The Fake News with Ted Nelms.” The special was honored with the Writers Guild of America Award for the Best Comedy/Variety Special. Helms is represented by UTA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

The film will be overseen by STXfilms executives Drew Simon and Spencer Ela.