Watch the Trailer for Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis’ Lesbian Christmas Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season’

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis bring holiday cheer in the first trailer for the lesbian Christmas rom-com “Happiest Season.”

“Happiest Season” follows Abby (Stewart), who plans on proposing to Harper (Davis) at Harper’s family holiday party. But things change when Abby discovers that her girlfriend has yet to come out to her conservative family.

“I am scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them,” Harper says tearfully in the trailer. “I am not hiding you, I am hiding me.“

“Everybody’s story is different. Just because Harper isn’t ready, doesn’t mean she doesn’t love you,” Dan Levy’s character John later says when he comes to “rescue” his friend Abby, who the family thinks is Harper’s orphan friend.

The movie was penned by the writing team of Clea DuVall and Mary Holland. The pic marks DuVall’s directorial debut on a major studio feature.

“Happiest Season” also stars Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Holland. Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produce with Jaclyn Huntling for Temple Hill. The executive producers are Jonathan McCoy and Wyck Godfrey.

TriStar Pictures will handle worldwide distribution, aside from the U.K. and Canada, which will be overseen by eOne.

Stewart last starred in “Charlie’s Angels,” “Underwater” and “Seberg.” Davis played the titular role in “Tully” opposite Charlize Theron. She also toplined Tim Miller’s “Terminator” reboot with Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Happiest Season” debuts Dec. 25 on Hulu, joining other studio films skipping a theatrical release in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the trailer below.