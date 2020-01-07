×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘No Time to Die’: Hans Zimmer Takes Over as Composer on Bond Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Credit: Nicola Dove© 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
CREDIT: Nicole Dove

Hans Zimmer is James Bond’s new composer, multiple sources tell Variety.

The composer of “Gladiator,” “Inception” and “The Da Vinci Code” is already believed to be working on “No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig. He replaces Dan Romer, the American composer who had previously been announced as scoring the film.

“Creative differences” are said to have been the reason for Romer’s dismissal last month by Eon Productions, the Broccoli family enterprise that has made all of the Bond films dating back to “Dr. No,” the first 007 adventure in 1962.

A spokesperson for MGM, Bond’s studio, had no comment on the matter. A spokesperson for Eon did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about the status of music for the film, now in post-production in London. Director Cary Fukunaga brought Romer into the project last summer, having previously worked with him on “Beasts of No Nation” and the miniseries “Maniac.”

Speculation has been that Zimmer – who also has “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Dune” on his plate for 2020 – may need to enlist help to finish on time, as the film is slated for an April 10 release and recording will likely need to be completed by mid-February.

Popular on Variety

Reports, so far without confirmation, have suggested that the short time frame may necessitate the addition of such past Zimmer collaborators such as Benjamin Wallfisch (who worked with him on “Blade Runner 2049” and “Hidden Figures”) or Lorne Balfe (who last year rescued “Ad Astra” in post-production and in 2018 scored another high-grossing spy thriller, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”).

Zimmer could not be reached for comment. Balfe, who is in London, and Wallfisch, still in the U.S., declined comment for this story.

David Arnold, who scored five Bond films including the first two in the current Daniel Craig era (“Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace”), has confirmed that he was not contacted about a replacement score for Ian Fleming’s superspy. As he told Variety last year: “I’ll be as excited to watch the new film as anyone else. I still love him, and I love all of the team over there.”

The past few Bond epics have demanded long and intense scores to propel the action and heighten the suspense. Thomas Newman, who earned an Oscar nomination for “Skyfall” in 2012 and then scored “Spectre” in 2015, both for director Sam Mendes, wrote and recorded more than two hours of music for each.

Zimmer is an 11-time Oscar nominee who won in 1994 for “The Lion King.” No stranger to action films, he has also done three Batman movies, four “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, two “Sherlock Holmes” adventures and “Mission: Impossible 2.”

Romer has since scored “Wendy,” due in February from Fox Searchlight, for his “Beasts of the Southern Wild” director Benh Zeitlin.

No Time to Die” marks the first time in the 58-year history of Bond films that a composer has been replaced during post-production. MGM and Eon representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

There is also no word as to who will write or perform the title song. Title songs for both “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” by Adele and Sam Smith respectively, won Oscars.

More Film

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    'No Time to Die': Hans Zimmer Takes Over as Composer on Bond Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hans Zimmer is James Bond’s new composer, multiple sources tell Variety. The composer of “Gladiator,” “Inception” and “The Da Vinci Code” is already believed to be working on “No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig. He replaces Dan Romer, the American composer who had previously been announced as [...]

  • The New Mutants Trailer

    'The New Mutants' Trailer Teases an X-Men Horror Movie

    After two years of delays, 20th Century Fox released the trailer for the X-Men spinoff “The New Mutants.” Inspired by “The New Mutants” Marvel graphic novel published in 1982, director Josh Boone’s spinoff brings some horror into the X-Men universe. It opens on Blu Hunt’s (“The Originals”) Danielle Moonstar sitting in darkness when a voice [...]

  • One Child Nation

    How Mark Monroe Helps Keep Documentaries on Track

    It was November 2018 and Nanfu Wang had four weeks before picture-lock on her third feature documentary, “One Child Nation.” The film, which Wang co-directed and edited, had already been accepted to the 2019 Sundance Film Festival but wasn’t quite ready. “I was debating and really struggling with what note to end the film on,” [...]

  • 1917 Movie

    Read the Script for Golden Globes Surprise Winner '1917' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Life, to be sure, is nothing much to lose,” wrote English poet A.E. Housman. “But young men think it is, and we were young.” Houseman’s poignant words appear on page two of the screenplay for “1917,” co-written by the film’s director Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the gripping journey of two British soldiers who endeavor [...]

  • Bob Dylan Timothee Chalamet

    Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold

    Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Fox Searchlight film “Going Electric,” directed by “Ford v Ferrari” filmmaker James Mangold, Variety has learned. The movie will follow Dylan as he rises in fame on his way to become a folk music icon. The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, [...]

  • Christian BaleVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Christian Bale Circling Role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

    Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Variety has confirmed. Should the deal close, it would be Bale’s first big franchise movie since his final performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” The fourth film in the “Thor” franchise — which is slated to open Nov. 5, [...]

  • Beyonce Jay-Z

    Golden Globes 2020: Taylor Swift to Beyonce, What You Didn't See on TV

    Often, the best moments at the Golden Globes don’t even make the telecast. When you’re inside the Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony takes place, Hollywood’s first awards show of the year can feel like attending a high school homecoming game. There’s free-flowing booze. There’s lots of hugging and talking between the plays. And there’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad