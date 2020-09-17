Hamptons Film Festival Adds ‘Ammonite,’ ‘Wander Darkly’ and ‘Minari’ to Lineup

The Hamptons International Festival has added awards contenders “Ammonite,” “Wander Darkly” and “Minari” to its screening schedule for the 28th edition.

HIFF previously announced the festival would open with the world premiere the documentary “With Drawn Arms” on Oct. 8. Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” will be the closing night film. The festival is taking place virtually and with drive-in screens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ammonite” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a 19th Century romance based on the life of British paleontologist Mary Anning. “Minari” features Steven Yeun as the father of a Korean American family that moves to Arkansas in search for their own American Dream. Winslet and Yeun will participate in the festival’s “A Conversation With…” series.

“Wander Darkly” stars Siena Miller and Diego Luna as a couple who endure a tragic accident. Variety reported that Lionsgate picked up on the domestic rights on Wednesday and plans to stage an awards campaign for the film.

The festival also announced that it will show the Riz Ahmed-led “Sound of Metal,” the story of a heavy-metal drummer whose life is thrown into disarray when he begins to lose his hearing.

The Views From Long Island section will also include Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters,” which follows a group of traditional truffle hunter-gatherers grappling with changing times. The Air, Land & Sea program will present the U.S. Premiere of Hulu’s documentary “I Am Greta” and the Compassion, Justice and Animal Rights program will feature Elizabeth Lo’s “Stray.”

“We enthusiastically welcome Kate Winslet and Steven Yeun as a part of our ‘A Conversation With…’ series, whose beautiful performances in ‘Ammonite’ and ‘Minari’ are incredibly compelling and moving,” said Anne Chaisson, executive director. “Our programming team has once again pulled together the best in cinema from around the world. There is something for everyone to enjoy whether at home or at the drive-in.”