Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Releases First Trailer for Disney Plus Launch (Watch)

Do not throw away your shot because the “Hamilton” trailer is here.

Launching on Disney Plus on July 3, the minute-long trailer shows off footage from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical. The film features footage with the original cast, including Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Jonathon Groff, Okieriete Onaodowan and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

In the trailer, fans will surely recognize music from the iconic opening number “Alexander Hamilton” and Goldsberry’s show-stopping song “Satisfied” interspersed with scenes from the show.

The rap-inspired musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life was originally supposed to come to theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, but Disney moved up the release last month. With most movie theaters still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is one of the few highly anticipated releases in an otherwise quiet past few months.

Disney paid $75 million for the rights to Miranda’s musical, a mighty fee for a show that premiered on Broadway in 2015. At the 2016 Tony Awards, “Hamilton” had a record-setting 16 nominations and won 11 of them, including best musical. It also won the Pulitzer Prize for drama that year.

This week, some “Hamilton” fans were dismayed to find out Disney Plus stopped offering free trials, less than three weeks before the musical is set to premiere. However, the fairly new streaming platform has been a major success, pulling in 54.5 million subscribers at the beginning of May, just six months after it launched worldwide.

There are still plans for a big-screen version of “Hamilton,” but they remain a long way off.

Watch the trailer below.