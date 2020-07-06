Why ‘Hamilton’ Can’t Win Any Oscars

“Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Pulitzer and a Grammy, and the filmed version on Disney Plus was the talk of social media throughout July 4 weekend — but it won’t be headed to the Oscars.

Disney had planned a theatrical release in October 2021 before dropping it early on its streaming service, but that’s not enough to qualify it for Oscar consideration. Though eligibility rules were amended in April to allow films with planned theatrical releases to compete, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, “Recorded stage productions are not eligible for consideration.”

While “Give ‘em Hell, Harry,” a recording of the one-man stage play of the same name, earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for James Whitmore in 1976, the rules changed in 1997 when language was added to the documentary category that disqualified recorded stage performances.

Disney still has plenty to celebrate the release on Disney Plus.

The movie premiered on the Disney Plus streaming service on Friday, July 3. From Friday through Sunday, its app was downloaded 752,451 times globally, including 458,796 times in the U.S., according to Apptopia.

As of early May, Disney Plus had 54.5 million subscribers worldwide just six months after its launch. In the U.S., the streaming service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

The “Hamilton” movie stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Phillipa Soo. It was directed by Thomas Kail.

Several performances of “Hamilton” stage musical were used for the film.