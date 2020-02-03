‘Hamilton’ Movie With Original Broadway Cast Coming to Theaters

Movie theaters aren’t throwing away their shot to have “Hamilton” on the big screen. Disney is bringing a film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage sensation with the original Broadway cast to theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that ‘Hamilton’ was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney CEO and chairman Robert Iger said in a statement. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

The original Broadway cast includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs asMarquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

Miranda adds, “I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations — ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Beauty and The Beast,’ ‘Aladdin.’ I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of ‘Hamilton’ — a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We’re excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of ‘Hamilton’ to the largest audience possible.”

Miranda teased the project to Variety last week at Sundance Film Festival, saying “Hamilton” would hopefully get the big-screen treatment “sooner rather than later.” “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail filmed the stage show before the original Broadway cast members began to depart.

“What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast,” Miranda said. “We’re just trying to find the right time to do it.”

Disney presents: Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/08YP6CTbF8 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 3, 2020

