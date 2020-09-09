Halle Berry Recalls Fights With Bryan Singer on ‘X-Men’ Movies

Halle Berry played Storm in four “X-Men” movies, starting with the 2000 action film that launched the comic-book franchise for 20th Century Fox, but she didn’t always get along with the franchise’s director, Bryan Singer.

In a cover story interview with Variety, Berry — who is unveiling “Bruised,” her feature directorial debut, at the Toronto Film Festival this week — revealed that she clashed with Singer before retiring the character in 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” (Through his publicist, Singer declined to comment.)

“Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with,” Berry says. “I mean, everybody’s heard the stories — I don’t have to repeat them — and heard of his challenges, and what he struggles with.”

Singer has been accused of sexual assault by at least four men who say they were underage at the time, which he denies. He was fired mid-shoot from 2018’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” for allegedly not showing up to work, which he also denies.

“I would sometimes be very angry with him,” Berry says. “I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I’m serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they’re struggling with, and Bryan struggles.”

“Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn’t always feel present,” Berry continues. “He didn’t feel there. And we’re outside in our little ‘X-Men’ stage freezing our ass off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he’s not focusing. And we’re freezing. You might get a little mad.”

Berry isn’t the first actor from the “X-Men” franchise to speak about difficulties working with Singer. In an interview earlier this year, Olivia Munn, who portrayed the mutant Psylocke, told Variety that Singer disappeared from the Canadian set of 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse,” leaving the production to scramble without a director.

“Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal, which is a very high-level, working city, he said he had to go to L.A.,” Munn said. “And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, ‘Continue. Keep filming.’ We’d be on set, I remember there’s a big scene that we’d have, and we’d come back from lunch and then one of Bryan’s assistants would come up and show us a cell phone with a text message on it.”

To read more from Berry’s cover story, click here.