Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ Movie Scheduled for 2021

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have scheduled Guillermo del Toro’s “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” movie for release in 2021.
The animated adventure film, currently in production, is set in the world created by del Toro in his “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy, with the third series “Wizards” debuting Friday on Netflix.
The interconnecting series, which first launched in 2016, is set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, where three friends make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad.
“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” is directed by Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt from a script by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. Executive producers are del Toro, Guggenheim, Chad Hammes and the Hagemans.
Cast includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines
“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV,” del Toro said in a statement. “We made decisions from the get-go regarding every asset and every audiovisual decision. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive ‘all-stars’ reunion.”
“Fortunately for us, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off,” del Toro said. “We wanted the feature to improve and expand but to also deliver more scope, more spectacle- more emotion too. We are very proud of the Tales of Arcadia and extremely eager to deliver this spectacular finale for the audience.”