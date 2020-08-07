Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ Movie Scheduled for 2021

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have scheduled Guillermo del Toro’s “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” movie for release in 2021.

The animated adventure film, currently in production, is set in the world created by del Toro in his “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy, with the third series “Wizards” debuting Friday on Netflix.

The interconnecting series, which first launched in 2016, is set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, where three friends make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad.

“Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans” is directed by Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt from a script by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. Executive producers are del Toro, Guggenheim, Chad Hammes and the Hagemans.

Cast includes Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines