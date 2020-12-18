‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trends After U.S. Space Force Members Are Named ‘Guardians’

Members of the U.S. Space Force will now be called “guardians” — and of course, the internet had a field day.

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement on Friday, and the United States Space Force tweeted that the name was settled on “by space professionals, for space professionals” after a yearlong research process.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

“The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility,” the U.S. Space Force tweeted. “Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’”

The agency added that the name Guardians connects the organization to its “proud heritage and culture,” as well as its main mission of protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies.

Created under President Donald Trump’s administration last year as the first new armed service since 1947, the Space Force was established with the mission of protecting U.S. interests in space from potential adversaries.

Though Trump champions the initiative, he has done little to ensure it has the funding, staffing and authority to succeed. When he exits the White House next month, the Space Force’s future remains unclear.

While the organization has gained control of some space operations, many others are still spread throughout the nation’s other military branches, such as the Army, Air Force and Navy.

Twitter immediately had jokes, and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Marvel’s 2014 hit about intergalactic heroes, trended on the social media platform. One tweet also pointed out the Space Force symbol’s similarity to the “Star Trek” logo.

Read some of the reactions below:

I'm all for a Space Force if we use it to launch every fucking member of this criminal administration straight the fuck into the sun — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 18, 2020

The US Space Force spent "over a year" and a "research involving space professionals" to come up with this: pic.twitter.com/AIyUwWxVd7 — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) December 18, 2020

First they mimic the Star Trek logo, then they call for force Guardians of the Galaxy. Did no one Google this? https://t.co/ekiIdfd4Q3 — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) December 18, 2020

They legit named themselves the Guardians of the Galaxy. https://t.co/u7ivUbtQDD pic.twitter.com/jV2wPmjl3l — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 18, 2020

I want to be sure to use their full title accurately, so has there been any word on whether they are Earth Guardians, Space Guardians or Guardians of the Galaxy? And what is being done to keep the other services from calling them Trekkies? https://t.co/x0ceOoR03e — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 18, 2020

You mean like "Guardians of the Galaxy"? Are they going to enlist talking racoons??😂 https://t.co/jSljlIRiO6 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) December 18, 2020