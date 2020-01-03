×
Box Office: ‘The Grudge’ Earns Solid $1.8 Million on Thursday

Brent Lang

Sony Pictures and Screen Gems’ “The Grudge” took in a solid $1.8 million from previews on Thursday, as the low-budget horror film looks to elbow into a box office scene that’s been dominated throughout the holidays by “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

The film is projected to make $9 million over the opening weekend, a respectable result given its $10 million production cost, and a number that could rise after its robust Thursday results. “The Grudge” is a reboot of a long-running series about an ancient spirit of rage that wreaks havoc on all whose paths intersect with it.

Reviews have been more horrific than anything that unspools on screen. The film has a lowly 18% “rotten” rating on critics aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman dismissing the movie as “a reboot of a remake of a film that wasn’t all that scary to begin with.” Gleiberman may not have loved the initial 2004 revival, but it was a huge hit, earning $187.2 million and inspiring two sequels. Nicolas Pesce wrote and directed the reboot and assembled a cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho and Jacki Weaver.

“The Rise of Skywalker” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” are still expected to rule over the weekend box office, earning roughly $35 million and $20 million, respectively.

