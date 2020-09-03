Greta Thunberg Hulu Doc Gets European, North American Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Greta Thunberg documentary “I Am Greta” will get the big-screen treatment in cinemas across Europe, North America and Australia this fall.

U.K. sales agent Dogwoof has secured a raft of sales and global territory releases for the Nathan Grossman-directed film about the young Swedish activist, which enjoys its world premiere in Venice on Sept. 4. While there was speculation that Thunberg, who avoids plane journeys, may attend the fest in person, her return to school a few weeks ago has made an Italy trip a little more complicated and it’s unlikely she will attend.

The doc will soon receive its North American premiere at TIFF, and will open in cinemas across Europe, North America and Australia on Oct. 16, ahead of its VOD U.S. premiere on Hulu on Nov. 13.

The film is an intimate, human portrayal of Thunberg, which follows the teen from the first solitary days of her school strike in August 2018, all the way through to her untimely two-week sea voyage across the Atlantic to attend the United Nations Climate Summit in Sept. 2019.

“I Am Greta” provides a fascinating glimpse into Thunberg’s family life and also looks at the personal struggles she faces as she becomes the face of an environmental movement — a profile and platform she sometimes finds deeply challenging.

The film was produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig of B-Reel Films, in association with European broadcasters WDR (Germany), BBC (U.K.), and SVT (Sweden). B-Reel Films also pre-sold TV rights to DR (Denmark), NRK ( Norway) and YLE (Finland), which will air the film from mid-November.

Meanwhile, countries and distributors so far confirmed for a theatrical special event release from the weekend of Oct. 16 include: Dogwoof (U.K.), Koch Media (Italy), Mongrel (Canada), Filmcoopi (Switzerland), Stadtkino (Austria), Filmwelt (Germany), Madman (Australia & New Zealand), Periscoop (Benelux), and Cinepolis (Mexico). Triart (Scandinavia) will release the film later in November.

Elsewhere, the following territories will release “I Am Greta” in late 2020 and into 2021: Against Gravity (Poland), Midas (Portugal), JinJin (South Korea), Medaillon (Japan), Film Europe (Czech Republic & Slovakia), Alliance (India), Huanxi Media (China) and Beat Films (CIS, Russia).

The film is the latest high-profile bio doc from Dogwoof, which premiered “Hillary,” a four-part TV series about presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton, at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The company — now a full-fledged sales outfit, production company and distribution business, has released 26 Oscar-nominated documentaries, including “RBG,” “The Act of Killing” and “Blackfish.” Recent releases include the Oscar-nominated “Honeyland” and “The Cave” and BAFTA-nominated “Apollo 11.”