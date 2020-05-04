Gravitas Ventures Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Looks That Kill’ With ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Brandon Flynn’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to “Looks That Kill,” a black comedy starring “13 Reasons Why” actor Brandon Flynn.

Produced by American High, the film stars Flynn, Julia Goldani Telles (“The Affair,” “Bunheads”), Ki Hong Lee (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), and Annie Mumolo (“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Bridesmaids”).

The project comes from debut writer-director Kellen Moore, and will be available for digital purchase on June 19.

Flynn plays Max Richards, described as a “teenage boy born with a medical condition of being lethally attractive.” After meeting a young woman named Alex with a similar bizarre ailment, Max goes on a journey of self-discovery while attempting to avoid mass casualties.

American High’s Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Glen Trotiner, and Austin Sepulveda are producers on the film. Ryan Bennett and Michael Glassman serve as executive producers.

“Through every step of the filmmaking process it is vital to find partners that believe in your movie as much as you do. I can honestly say that in Gravitas we found a partner that cherishes our film and is passionate about sharing it with the world,” Moore said.

Adds Tony Piantedosi, VP of acquisitions at Gravitas, “Kellen builds upon a unique premise to craft a story that is by turns moving and hilarious. We look forward to presenting this original film to audiences worldwide.”

Piantedosi brokered the deal, with UTA Independent Film Group represented the filmmakers.