Gotham Awards Moved Back Two Months

The Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards ceremonies have been shifted back almost two months, from Nov. 20 to Jan. 11, 2021.

The move, announced Friday, is the latest in a wholesale revamp of the awards season calendar in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months, to April 25, 2021.

“The IFP Gotham Awards have continued to be a staple in independent film and television and we look forward to celebrating the 30th Anniversary and helping to kick off this year’s unconventional awards season,” said IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp.

The Gotham Awards event is traditionally the first major ceremony of the awards season, honoring independent films. At last year’s fete, “Marriage Story” won best feature, Adam Driver won best actor award for this role in the drama, while Awkwafina took the best actress honor for “The Farewell.” Noah Baumbach was recognized for his “Marriage Story” screenplay.

Films released through Feb. 28, 2021, will be eligible. Deadline for submissions will Oct. 1 with nominations announced on Nov. 12.

Earlier this week, the Directors Guild of America set its awards show for April 10, 2021 — 15 days before the Academy Awards. The Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, DGA Awards and BAFTA Film Awards have all pushed their dates and eligibility periods for feature films due to the pandemic.