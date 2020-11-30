‘Goonies’ Cast to Reunite for Another Virtual Fundraiser

“Goonies never say die” is right!

The stars of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 cult classic “The Goonies” are reuniting again for a good cause. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi will be participating in a live script reading on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET to benefit the organization No Kid Hungry.

The event will be available to stream for free, with donations encouraged. No Kid Hungry hopes to raise $100,000 from the event.

Exciting news! The cast of The Goonies will be reuniting for a LIVE virtual script read next Saturday, December 5, at 8pm ET benefiting @nokidhungry. Learn more: https://t.co/eBJYT5jr85 #GooniesLive pic.twitter.com/7bZ1TLhawM — No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) November 25, 2020

Josh Gad also hosted a virtual reunion in April with the cast and crew to raise money for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Tom Nelson, president and CEO of Share Our Strength, which is staging the streaming event and backs the No Kid Hungry campaign, said the pandemic has underlined the need to address the issue of childhood hunger.

“Millions of kids in America rely on the meals they receive at school for the nutrition they need,” he said. “With more students learning virtually than ever before and with record jobs and wages lost, an unprecedented number of kids are going hungry during this crisis. Amidst this increased need and an uncertain school year, kids need our support more than ever. We’re grateful to the cast of ‘The Goonies,’ Warner Bros., Warner Media and those tuning in to the reunion special to help ensure kids have access to the food they need.”

“The Goonies” was directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by Spielberg, who also executive produced. The film follows children who live in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Ore., and their efforts to save their homes from foreclosure. They discover an old map that leads them on an adventure to unearth pirate treasure.