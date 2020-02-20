×

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton Re-Team for ‘Family Jewels’ Comedy

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Goldie Hawn Bette Midler Diane Keaton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton are starring in the family comedy “Family Jewels” for New Republic Pictures.

It’s a reunion for the trio, 24 years after they starred in the Paramount comedy “The First Wives Club.” New Republic is planning a 2020 production start for “Family Jewels.”

New Republic principals Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer will produce, along with Alan Nevins. Tracey Nyberg will executive produce.  Fischer and Nevins packaged the project with the three leads and, together with Nyberg, brought in screenwriter Peter Hoare.

“Family Jewels” will center on the characters played by Hawn, Midler and Keaton, who are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” said Fischer.

“This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be – on the big screen,” said Oliver.

Hoare sold his original spec “Down Under Cover” last year to Paramount with Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish attached to star. He’s the writer on Billy Crystal’s “Standing Up, Falling Down,” which is being released Friday on demand and in theaters by Shout! Studios.

Hoare is repped by Kailey Marsh at Brillstein, and Hayes Robbins at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The deal was negotiated for New Republic by Michael Moskowitz with Manatt, Phelps and Phillips.

