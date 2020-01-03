Golden Globe Presenters Include Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. See the Full List

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez have been announced as presenters for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Additional celebrity presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Ana De Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, Lauren Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Harvey Keitel, Zoe Kravitz, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, DaVine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer, Bernie Taupin, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz, and Reese Witherspoon.

DiCaprio and Pitt are both nominated for their roles in Quentin Tarantino’s retro smash “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” A three-time Golden Globe winner, DiCaprio will compete in the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical category while Pitt is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Lopez, who could land her first-ever Golden Globe, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the stripper heist pic “Hustlers.”

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the Golden Globes airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on NBC.