Golden Globes Set Dates for 2021 Ceremony Despite Coronavirus Uncertainties

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced key voting dates for the 78th annual Golden Globes.

The ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 — pushed back almost two months from its annual early January date due to uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not clear yet if the awards show will be held in person, or if actors will be able to campaign as they normally do by appearing at schmoozy press conferences with HFPA voters — a group of about 90 international journalists.

Since most movies released so far this year weren’t able to open in theaters, the Globes will allow streaming movies — provided them were intended for a theatrical release — to be eligible of consideration.

Below is a timetable of the key dates:

Nov. 30, 2020: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms.

Dec. 30: Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Jan. 12, 2021: Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m.

Jan. 13: Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Jan. 26: Final screening date for Motion Pictures.

Jan. 27: Final date for Motion Picture press conferences.

Jan. 30: Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at noon.

Feb. 3: Announcement of nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5 a.m. PT.

Feb. 10: Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Feb. 23: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5 p.m.

Feb. 28: Presentation of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.