Gold House to Host Virtual Book Club With ‘Joy Luck Club’ Author, Film Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Nonprofit organization Gold House has announced the cast of “The Joy Luck Club” will host a virtual reunion to discuss the seminal 1989 novel, along with the author Amy Tan, which was adapted into the 1993 film of the same name.

Lauren Tom, Ming-Na Wen, Rosalind Chao, Tamlyn Tomita and Tan will join moderators Aileen Lee and the executive producer of the film Janet Yang to discuss the popular novel that explored the lives of four Chinese American immigrant families in San Francisco who start a mahjong club known as the Joy Luck Club.

“‘The Joy Luck Club’ — both the book and movie — are gifts that keep on giving,” Yang told Variety. “Gold House’s choice of this title to launch its book event to better connect us amidst physical separation gives me the opportunity to share the beautiful spirits of my Asian sisters with the world.”

The novel takes a closer look at the relationships between the mothers and their daughters, and how their lives are shaped by the struggle of being caught in the middle of two cultures: Chinese and American. The film was nominated for a BAFTA award in 1995 for best screenplay and was named in the top ten films by The National Board of Review of Motion Pictures in 1993. The next mainstream U.S. film centered on an Asian American story would not be released until 25 years later with 2018 rom-com hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” also based on a book, written by Kevin Kwan.

In a statement sent to Variety, Lee, a venture capital investor and the founder of Cowboy Ventures, shared her experience seeing the film for the first time and realizing why Asian representation is so important.

“I remember reading ‘Joy Luck Club’ and being amazed by Amy Tan, the only Asian author I’d ever heard of. And then seeing the movie shook me. At the time, I didn’t realize it was because representation matters so much,” wrote Lee. “Joy Luck Club’ was the first movie I ever saw that was relatable with gorgeous, brilliant Asian actors in starring roles. Getting to hear from these groundbreaking stars will be the treat of a lifetime.”

Each month Gold House, a nonprofit collective of diverse leaders dedicated to forging stronger relationships that empower the Asian community, will focus on an Asian-centric book that culminates in a live discussion with the author and/or cast.

The virtual discussion will take place on June 9 at 6 p.m. PT. Those interested can RSVP at Facebook.com/GoldHouse/event.