‘God You Are Such a P—k,’ Starring Til Schweiger, Travels to Further Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree International has sold family drama “God You Are Such a P—k,” starring Til Schweiger and Heike Makatsch, to several additional territories. The Berlin-based sales agent revealed the latest deals as the American Film Market entered its second day of trading.

Among the latest buyers are Koba Films in France, Notorious Pictures in Italy, and Eagle International in Taiwan. HBO Europe took rights in Poland and the former Yugoslavia, ADS in Hungary, Whiland in Latin America, and Rialto in New Zealand.

As reported by Variety, in previous deals Cinemart acquired the rights in the Czech and Slovak republics, and Voxell Films nabbed the movie for the Commonwealth of Independent States. Leonine is distributing the film in Germany.

Picture Tree is in negotiations for U.S. and Canada, mainland China and the other Asian territories.

Inspired by the true story of Stefanie Pape and the book of the same name written by her father Frank Pape, the film follows a 16-year-old girl, played by Sinje Irslinger, whose world is turned upside down when she finds out she has terminal cancer right before a school graduation trip to Paris.

When Steffi’s parents, portrayed by Schweiger and Makatsch, decide she should stay home instead, she runs away with a young motorcycle daredevil, played by Max Hubacher (“The Captain,” “Mario”), who promises to take her to Paris. Driven by deep longing and a lust for life, Steffi learns it’s easier to let go of life when you’ve really loved it.

The film is directed by André Erkau, who told Variety the film had a powerful main character: a teenager who defies her deadly disease and wants to live again. “It is precisely this longing for life that is the driving force of our story,” he said. “Ultimately, it’s not a film about dying, but a film that tells with infectious energy a story about wanting to live — and it’s therefore a declaration of love for life itself.”

The film was produced by Tommy Wosch, who co-wrote the script with Katja Kittendorf. UFA Fiction produces in cooperation with RTL.