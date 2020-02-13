Julie Taymor’s Gloria Steinem Biopic ‘The Glorias’ Sells to LD Entertainment, Roadside Attractions

Gloria Steinem’s biopic is officially hitting the road, securing domestic distribution from LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.

Directed by Julie Taymor, “The Glorias” premiered in the official selection at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It stars several generations of actresses taking on key phases in activist icon Steinem’s life, led by Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander.

LD and Roadside are planning on an early fall release ahead of the 2020 election, and promised a national promotional tour backed by Steinem. Endeavor Content represented filmmakers in the sale.

“With ‘The Glorias,’ Julie Taymor and her extraordinary cast​ paint a commanding portrait of an American leader, the remarkable Gloria Steinem, and also salute the millions of amazing women who have fought alongside Gloria for social change during the last half-century,” said Roadside Attrractions co-heads Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “We are incredibly energized to bring this epic story to theaters this fall.”

Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong portray pre-teen and young Steinem, respectively. The film features a powerful acting ensemble to represent the key feminist figures who fought alongside Steinem in the Ms. Magazine era — including portrayals of Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero). Gloria’s father, Leo Steinem, is played by Oscar winner Timothy Hutton.

“Our most gratifying experiences have come from inspiring audiences with the authentic voices of historic female icons in films like ‘Jackie,’ ‘Judy’ and now ‘The Glorias,’” said LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell. “Taymor’s imaginative vision, brought to life by the performances of Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander, honors Gloria’s pursuit to empower women from all walks of life.”

Based on Steinem’s autobiographical book, “My Life on the Road,” the script was adapted by co-writers by Taymor and Sarah Ruhl. Taymor produced the film alongside Alex Saks of Page Fifty-Four Productions, and Lynn Hendee. Executive producers include David Kern, Marcei A. Brown, Amy Richards, Jenny Warburg, Sarah Johnson and Regina Scully.

The production team includes Oscar winners like costume designer Sandy Powell, composer Elliot Goldenthal and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto. Kim Jennings served as production designer, and was edited Sabine Hoffman.