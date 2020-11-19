Glenn Close Joins Mahershala Ali-Naomie Harris Drama ‘Swan Song’

Glenn Close will star alongside Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Awkwafina in the drama “Swan Song,” portraying the head scientist at a facility.

“Swan Song” is described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to create a happier life for the people they love. Awkwafina will play the close friend and confidant of Ali’s Cameron character while Harris is playing Poppy, Cameron’s wife and true soulmate.

“Swan Song” is directed and written by Benjamin Cleary, and produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will produce the film on behalf of Anonymous Content. Jonathan King will produce on behalf of Concordia Studio. In addition to starring, Ali is also a producer through his company Know Wonder.

Close is starring with Amy Adams in the Netflix drama “Hillbilly Elegy” and has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, most recently for “The Wife” in the best actress category. She was also nominated in that category for “Albert Nobbs,” “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Fatal Attraction,” and received supporting actress nods for “The Natural,” “The Big Chill” and “The World According to Garp.” She won two Emmys for “Damages” and another for “Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story,” along with three Golden Globes for “The Wife,” “Damages” and “The Lion in Winter.”

Apple TV Plus announced in February that Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, would produce and star in “Swan Song,” with Cleary directing. Cleary won the Oscar in the live-action short category in 2016 for “Stutterer.”

Close is represented by CAA and MGMT.