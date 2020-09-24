Gkids’ ‘Lupin III: The First’ Gets New Teaser Trailer

Gkids has released a teaser trailer for its latest film, “Lupin III: The First,” written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

The animated feature is based on the popular manga series by Monkey Punch and focuses on the origin story for gentleman thief Lupin III as he and his criminal companions scramble to unlock the mysteries of the Bresson Diary, which is linked to his grandfather’s legacy.

While there have been anime series, live-action and animated films featuring the character, this is the first CGI treatment, and Yamazaki and his team have worked to stay true to the designs and character animation of the 2D films. “Lupin III” is the first film featuring the character in 23 years.

A U.S. release date for “Lupin III” has not been announced, but the film has screened at Annecy and other festivals to great buzz. It was nominated for a Cristal Award at Annecy and was nominated for best animation film by the Japanese Academy.

Gkids has a strong track record for signing up awards-magnet films. Since 2010, its films have scored 11 Academy Award nominations for animated feature.

David Jesteadt of Gkids and Sam Maseb of TMS Entertainment negotiated the “Lupin III” deal for North American rights.