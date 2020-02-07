×

Oscars' Lack of Female Director Nominees Target of Ad Campaign

Little Women
Nonprofit initiative Give Her a Break has come up with a unique way to protest about the lack of female directing nominees at this weekend’s Academy Awards.

Give Her a Break has launched an online portal to the Oscars live stream that will flip during the ad breaks to showcase female-directed films. It will then switch back to the Oscars when the awards show resumes.

#GiveHerABreak has also been gaining traction on social media. Links to the site have been tweeted by “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el, and not for profit Film Fatales.

Variety has reached out to Give Her a Break for more details about the initiative, which has a link to brand agency Mo Said and MoJoSupermarket on its website.

In the Academy Awards’ 92-year history, only five women have ever won best director and only one – Kathryn Bigelow – has ever won.

Widely praised women directors who did not get nominated for the best director award this year include Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Marielle Heller for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Lulu Wang for “The Farewell,” Melina Matsoukas for “Queen & Slim,” and Lorene Scafaria for “Hustlers.”

A report this week by the Women’s Media Center found that only 30% of all non-acting Oscar nominations went to women this year. Of the 186 total nominees in those categories, 56 are women, 130 are men.

    Oscars' Lack of Female Director Nominees Target of Ad Campaign

