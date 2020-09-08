Gina Rodriguez and Karla Souza to Star in Road Trip Comedy ‘Like It Used to Be’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gina Rodriguez is set to star alongside Karla Souza in the road trip comedy “Like it Used to Be.”

The project, from Broken English Production, is being introduced to buyers this week at the Toronto Film Festival.

Based on Bernardo Cubria’s screenplay, “Like it Used to Be” centers on four female best friends going for a final road trip to Mexico when one finds out life changing news.

The project is being developed and produced by Jolene Rodriguez, president of Broken English Productions, alongside Rodriguez’s production company I Can & I Will.

“‘Like it Used to Be’ is a comedy about friendship, strength, and forgiveness that empowers women and will not only connect with the Latinx community but audiences around the world,” Rodriguez said. “This is exactly why Broken English was created — to uplift our community. I couldn’t be happier to work with these talented women.”

Rodriguez, best known for “Jane the Virgin,” is also attached for the lead role in Paramount’s “The Aliens Are Stealing our Weed” and stars in the upcoming comedy “Kajillionaire” from director Miranda July. She recently executive produced the second season of the Disney Plus show “Diary of a Future President.”

Souza starred in “How to Get Away With Murder” and was most recently seen in Amazon’s “El Presidente” and the Netflix family comedy “The Sleepover.”

