Gina Duncan Named Producing Director of Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Institute announced today that Gina Duncan will join the Sundance Film Festival team as producing director. In the newly-created role, she will report to festival director Tabitha Jackson and work closely with programming director Kim Yutani.

Duncan most recently served as V.P. of film and strategic programming at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, creating and implementing BAM’s film, archives and humanities programming.

At Sundance, Duncan will work to integrate the artistic vision of the festival with its practical elements as well as working to increase the inclusivity of the festival and manage year-round engagement among the industry and artist communities.

“Gina’s experience across the arts, industry, and festival space excited us,” said Jackson, “as did her stellar reputation, innovative spirit, values-driven approach and transformational results. I can’t wait to partner with her and the rest of our incredible team on writing and producing the next chapter of Sundance Film Festival.”

Her other areas of focus will be working with the programming team as they curate works for exhibition, and serving as a leader for creating strategic vision and decision-making for both the Sundance Film Festival and year-round public programs.

“I’m excited to join the Sundance team at this key inflection point, as they imagine such a pivotal festival,” said Duncan, “It’s moments like these that invigorate not only creative programmers, but also enliven audiences who are ready to greet new and fresh approaches and ideas.”

At BAM, she led film operations and oversaw the BAMcinemaFest. Before BAM, Duncan was director of industry engagement and special programs at Jacob Burns Film Center.

She will start at Sundance on Sept. 28.