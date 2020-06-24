Gillian Wallace Horvat’s Horror Satire ‘I Blame Society’ Lands at Cranked Up Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Cranked Up Films has secured the North American distribution rights to Gillian Wallace Horvat’s feature debut “I Blame Society.”

The indie festival favorite follows a struggling filmmaker’s descent into psychopathy. Based on a fictionalized version of herself, Wallace Horvat plays a director looking for her big break by exploring an odd compliment from her friends saying that she would make a good serial killer. As she begins her research and interviews, it becomes morbidly clear that her friends were right, and the lines between art and murder blur as her body count builds up.

In addition to directing, Wallace Horvat also stars in the film, alongside Keith Poulson, Chase Williamson, and Alexia Rasmussen. Wallace Horvat co-wrote the film with Williamson. The film was produced by Michelle Craig, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall for Nowhere, with Monte Zajicek also producing. Executive Producers are Brent and Brett Brewer for Brewer Media, Jamie Rabineau for Coast & Canyon Films, along with Piero Frescobaldi and Gilles Boisselet for UNIT9.

“It’s always exciting to find a new, unique voice in the horror space and Gillian is just that,” said Scott Donley, CEO and founder of Good Deed Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring ‘I Blame Society’ to audiences across the country.”

“We’re so excited to have found such enthusiastic and experienced partners for the release of my first feature,” said Wallace Horvat. “They have such a great record of championing filmmakers, I know I’m in really good hands with them.”

Cranked Up’s Kristin Harris and Robbie Chernow negotiated the deal with Verve on behalf of the filmmakers.