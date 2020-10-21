‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Moves to Summer 2021

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the blockbuster comedy, will hit theaters next summer. The movie is now expected to debut on June 11, 2021 — exactly 37 years after the original.

Like nearly every film slated for 2020, Sony has hopscotched the release date for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” multiple times during the pandemic. It was originally scheduled to open in July before it was pushed to March 5, 2021. Given the unpredictability of coronavirus and audiences’ apprehension to go to the movies amid a global health crisis, there’s no telling if the latest summer release date will stick.

Sony also announced “Don’t Breathe Sequel” will premiere on Aug. 13, 2021. Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote 2016’s “Don’t Breathe,” is making his directorial debut with the horror follow-up. He also co-wrote the sequel’s script with his longtime collaborator Fede Alvarez. “Don’t Breathe” became a financial success, earning $157 million at the box office from a $10 million budget.

Jason Reitman directed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which follows the events of 1984’s “Ghostbusters” and 1989’s “Ghostbusters II.” The upcoming installment picks up 30 years later and centers on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd joined the cast. Reitman also wrote “Afterlife” with Gil Kenan.

The first “Ghostbusters” was directed by Ivan Reitman, and written by Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The supernatural comedy, starring Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists, became a pop culture phenomenon. “Ghostbusters” grossed $295 million in ticket sales worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy at the time.