×

Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg’s Marketing Consultant, Dies at 91

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gerry Lewis dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amblin Partners

Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg’s longtime international marketing consultant, died on Jan. 5 in London. He was 91.

The London native worked for more than 50 years in marketing, publicity and distribution. He was involved with campaigns for “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Love Story,” “The Godfather,” and Spielberg’s “Duel,” “Jaws,” “E.T.” and “Schindler’s List.”

“Gerry was a wealth of knowledge; he loved movies and filmmakers, and his understanding and respect of culture and the diversity of cultures made him invaluable to the distribution of movies internationally,” Spielberg said. “He was really there for me before anyone else and truly was the first member of the ‘movie family’ that grew around me after ‘Duel.’ He was an integral part of so many unforgettable moments of my career and I will miss his wonderful smile and his sage advice.”

Lewis broke into the entertainment business at the British PR firm Mayfair, Mullally & Warner, working with Frankie Laine, Vera Lynn and Guy Mitchell. He was a unit publicist for the Rank Organisation for six years, then worked for British Lion, Paramount Pictures and Cinema International Corporation. Lewis became a champion of Spielberg’s 1971 thriller “Duel” by promoting it in international markets with Spielberg around Europe — the young filmmaker’s first time outside of the United States.

Lewis is survived by his wife Sheridan, sons Paul and Tom, sister Shirley, grandsons Max and Charlie, daughter-in-law Sandy, step-children Kevin and Jessica, and step-granddaughters Agnes and Elsa. He is also survived by his former wives Estelle Lewis and Val Lyon. Donations can be made in his memory to the Marie-Curie Hospice in Hampstead.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow

    How the Oscar Date Change Will Affect the Outcome

    This year, there are 8,469 eligible Oscar voters, a jump of 35% from four years ago. The membership increase may affect the outcome, but without seeing a numerical breakdown of branches, gender and geographic location of voters, we will never know for sure. There is another important factor affecting the results: The changing calendar. This [...]

  • Searchlight logo

    Disney Drops Fox Name, Will Rebrand as 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures

    The mouse has officially killed the fox. In a move at once unsurprising and highly symbolic, the Walt Disney Company is dropping the “Fox” brand from the 21st Century Fox assets it acquired last March, Variety has learned. The 20th Century Fox film studio will become 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become [...]

  • Gerry Lewis dead

    Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg's Marketing Consultant, Dies at 91

    Gerry Lewis, Steven Spielberg’s longtime international marketing consultant, died on Jan. 5 in London. He was 91. The London native worked for more than 50 years in marketing, publicity and distribution. He was involved with campaigns for “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Love Story,” “The Godfather,” and Spielberg’s “Duel,” “Jaws,” [...]

  • Weinstein Trial jury

    Three More Jurors Selected In Harvey Weinstein Trial

    Three more jurors have been selected in the Harvey Weinstein trial, bringing the number to 10 jurors total. All three are white men. The jurors were selected roughly halfway through the day in court, indicating that the final two jurors will more than likely be selected by the end of the day on Friday. Opening [...]

  • A Perfect Enemy

    First Look Still of Kike Maíllo's 'A Perfect Enemy' Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first still of “A Perfect Enemy,” the psychological thriller directed by popular Spanish filmmaker Kike Maíllo and based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel, has been unveiled by newly-launched sales company Pulsar Content. Pulsar Films is co-representing U.S. rights with CAA and UTA. Based on Nothomb’s “The Enemy’s Cosmetique,” “A Perfect Enemy” stars “Cold War” [...]

  • Olivia Colman - Lead Actress -

    Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'The Father' With Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired rights to “The Father” ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The pact takes one of the hottest titles off the block. “The Father,” based on an acclaimed stage play by Florian Zeller, stars Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. The deal is for U.S. [...]

  • Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. John

    'Dolittle' Headed for Box Office Flop as 'Bad Boys for Life' Opens Solidly

    Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle” is headed for a box office flop. Universal’s fantasy-adventure grossed $925,000 from Thursday night previews from 3,050 North American theaters, with showings beginning at 5 p.m. The film, projected for a four-day opening of $22 million to $25 million, carries a $180 million-plus price tag. “Bad Boys for Life,” meanwhile, launched [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad