Gerard Butler Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Greenland’ Delayed to Q4 in U.S.

STX is moving Gerard Butler’s sci-fi thriller “Greenland” from Sept. 25 in the U.S. to an undisclosed date in the fourth quarter.

The film has opened in overseas territories, including Belgium (July 29), France (Aug. 5) and Scandinavia (Aug 12), and taken in $11.5 million, led by $4.4 million in France, $2.5 million in Taiwan and $1.5 million in Russia. Studios have mostly vacated summer release dates in North America due to the COVID-19 health crisis, making it uncertain when movie theaters will reopen fully.

Butler stars with Morena Baccarin as an estranged couple making a perilous journey with their young son amid a global apocalypse brought on by a deadly comet. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the family experiences the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate, last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

“Greenland” was originally scheduled to open on June 12 in North America and has now been delayed four times. Sales launched last year with STXinternational handling international distribution and pitching the film at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market. The film re-teams Butler with director Ric Roman Waugh (“Angel Has Fallen”). The cast includes Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, Roger Dale Floyd and David Denman.

“Greenland” is produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk (“A Star is Born,” “Sicario”), who developed the project with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company.