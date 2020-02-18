×

Gerard Butler to Star in Action Thriller ‘Remote Control’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gerard ButlerThe world film premiere of Lionsgate's 'Angel Has Fallen' at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Gerard Butler will star in the action thriller “Remote Control.”

Butler will portray a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source. He soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life, pursued by a powerful shadow organization and framed as a notorious international assassin. With his own identity erased, Rafter turns to his former lover, who is also implicated in the conspiracy.

John Mathieson, who received Oscar nominations for cinematography on “Gladiator” and “Phantom of the Opera,” will direct from Mark Burnell’s screenplay, based on Burnell’s novel.

STXfilms has secured worldwide sales rights for the film and will introduce the film to buyers at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival, which opens Wednesday.

The deal was announced Tuesday by Hyde Park Entertainment Group chairman and CEO Ashok Amritraj and STXfilms’ Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson.

Hyde Park Entertainment Group, Eon Productions and G-Base will produce the film.Executive producers are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for EON Productions will executive produce, as well as Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park, and Danielle Robinson for G-Base.

Popular on Variety

“As a producer and a star, Gerard Butler continues to be an extraordinary partner,” said Fogelson. “We are excited to be re-teaming with him and G-Base on ‘Remote Control.’ This is the kind of high-stakes action story that he does best. The complete package of Gerard, Michael and Barbara at EON, and Ashok at Hyde Park makes this a hard-to-beat proposition for STX.”

Butler played Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the three-film “Fallen” franchise, along with “300” and “Den of Thieves.” He is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Mathieson is represented by Independent Talent Group and Burnell is represented by David Higham & Co.

More Film

  • Gerard ButlerThe world film premiere of

    Gerard Butler to Star in Action Thriller 'Remote Control'

    Gerard Butler will star in the action thriller “Remote Control.” Butler will portray a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source. He soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life, pursued by [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein deliberation

    Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: Prosecutors Claim Donna Rotunno Op-Ed Is Jury Tampering

    Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are slated to begin on Tuesday, but there were plenty of fireworks even before Justice James Burke could give jurors instructions, with prosecutors accusing the former movie mogul’s lawyers of jury tampering. Before the jury was called in, prosecutors vociferously objected to a Newsweek op-ed, penned by Weinstein’s lead [...]

  • Justin Timberlake

    Mr Smith Goes to Berlin with Fisher Stevens’ ‘Palmer,’ Starring Justin Timberlake

    U.K. sales agency Mr Smith Entertainment will bring “Palmer” onto the market at this year’s Berlinale. Starring Justin Timberlake and directed by Academy Award winning director Fisher Stevens (Best Documentary Feature – “The Cove” with Louis Psihoyos; “Before the Flood”), the dramatic feature has been buzzing since shooting was announced last fall. Written by Cheryl [...]

  • Numbers

    Oleg Sentsov on Latido Pick-Up ‘Numbers,’ Directed from a Gulag (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN – For the last six years, for Europe’s movie community at least, the most famous political prisoner in the world was the Ukraine’s Oleg Sentsov. Arrested on trumped-up charges of terrorism in 2014 – Amnesty International compared his court case to the show trials of Stalin – Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment [...]

  • Michel Hazanavicius'The Specials' premiere and closing

    Michel Hazanavicius To Lead Sarajevo Festival Jury

    Academy Award-winning French director Michel Hazanavicius will lead the jury of the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival. The festival will run from Aug. 14 to 21, 2020. After breaking out in France with the Jean Dujardin-led spy farces “OSS: 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies,” and “OSS: 117: Lost in Rio,” the French director broke onto the [...]

  • Run Lola Run

    ‘Run Lola Run’ Set for Bollywood Remake Through Sony and Ellipsis

    Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari (“Baji” and “Ugly”) will co-produce “Looop Lapeta,” an official Bollywood remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 German film “Run Lola Run.” In the original, Franka Potente is in a race against time, having just 20 minutes to get a large sum of money in order to save [...]

  • Cannes Fest Unveils Gender-Balanced Selection Committee

    Cannes Fest Unveils Gender-Balanced Selection Committee

    The first international festival to have signed the pledge for gender equality in 2018, the Cannes Film Festival now boasts a new selection committee including five women and five men. The names of the committee members were unveiled by Thierry Fremaux, the director of Cannes Film Festival, and Christian Jeune, the head of the department [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad