Gerard Butler to Star in Action Thriller ‘Remote Control’

Gerard Butler will star in the action thriller “Remote Control.”

Butler will portray a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source. He soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life, pursued by a powerful shadow organization and framed as a notorious international assassin. With his own identity erased, Rafter turns to his former lover, who is also implicated in the conspiracy.

John Mathieson, who received Oscar nominations for cinematography on “Gladiator” and “Phantom of the Opera,” will direct from Mark Burnell’s screenplay, based on Burnell’s novel.

STXfilms has secured worldwide sales rights for the film and will introduce the film to buyers at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival, which opens Wednesday.

The deal was announced Tuesday by Hyde Park Entertainment Group chairman and CEO Ashok Amritraj and STXfilms’ Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson.

Hyde Park Entertainment Group, Eon Productions and G-Base will produce the film.Executive producers are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for EON Productions will executive produce, as well as Priya Amritraj and Addison Mehr for Hyde Park, and Danielle Robinson for G-Base.

“As a producer and a star, Gerard Butler continues to be an extraordinary partner,” said Fogelson. “We are excited to be re-teaming with him and G-Base on ‘Remote Control.’ This is the kind of high-stakes action story that he does best. The complete package of Gerard, Michael and Barbara at EON, and Ashok at Hyde Park makes this a hard-to-beat proposition for STX.”

Butler played Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the three-film “Fallen” franchise, along with “300” and “Den of Thieves.” He is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Mathieson is represented by Independent Talent Group and Burnell is represented by David Higham & Co.