George Lucas, Mark Hamill and More Pay Tribute to David Prowse: ‘He Made Vader Leap Off the Page’

After news broke Sunday morning that David Prowse — the actor behind Darth Vader’s armor in the original “Star Wars” trilogy — had died, members of the franchise came together to honor him.

Prowse died on Saturday at age 85 after suffering from an illness. Though James Earl Jones voiced the famous villain in “Star Wars,” Prowse was the physical actor who portrayed Darth Vader.

In a post on StarWars.com, creator George Lucas wrote a touching tribute to Prowse.

“David brought a physicality to Darth Vader that was essential for the character,” Lucas said. “He made Vader leap off the page and on to the big screen, with an imposing stature and movement performance to match the intensity and undercurrent of Vader’s presence. David was up for anything and contributed to the success of what would become a memorable, tragic figure. May he rest in peace.”

Mark Hamill, who shared many a scene with Prowse as Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter to remember the late actor.

“So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man and much more than Darth Vader,” Hamill wrote. “Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire – 3 time British Weightlifting Champion and Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

The Peter Mayhew Foundation — representing the late Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca in “Star Wars” — posted a sweet photo on Twitter. “RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys.”

RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys. #DarthVader #DaveProwse #RIPDaveProwse #StarWars pic.twitter.com/XoUtq2YihW — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 29, 2020

See more tributes below.

Saddened to wake up to the news that my Twitter friend David Prowse passed away. David, a literal giant among men, played many roles in his career. His most famous role was being the misunderstood father who tried to give the universe to his very disobedient twins. #DarthVader — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 29, 2020

Rest In Power David Prowse. The force is with you and your loved ones. Always has been. Always will be. #TimeToShineInTheLight pic.twitter.com/rFkyAJnZnW — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 29, 2020

#DaveProwse has passed away. #fanfamily We knew him best as #DarthVader Dave got me into shape/trained me for my Role in Matador. He was a genuine, kind, loving man, loved life, family, fitness and his fans. Dave was a huge part of our #confamily his smile will be missed. Jb pic.twitter.com/t91c5JCcTS — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 29, 2020