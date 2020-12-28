George Lopez Joins Dito Montiel’s ‘Afterward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

George Lopez has joined the cast of Dito Montiel’s “Afterward.”

It’s unclear what role Lopez will play in the dramatic thriller, but he joins an ensemble that includes Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard. Lionsgate Grindhouse is distributing the film in North America. “Afterward” will shoot this winter in California. Angel Oak Films is backing the movie and pre-sold foreign rights. Production was supposed to begin in the spring, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

The film centers on a father’s struggle to deal with the passing of his daughter, which leads him on a quest for truth and justice against corruption and small-town politics.

Montiel made his feature directorial debut with 2006’s “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints.” His other credits include “Fighting,” “The Son of No One,” “Empire State,” “Boulevard,” “Man Down” and “The Clapper.”

Lopez starred in ABC’s “George Lopez,” a situation comedy that ran from 2002 to 2007, as well as headlined the TBS talk show “Lopez Tonight” for two seasons. On screen, Lopez has starred in “Meet the Blacks,” “River Runs Red,” “Gnome Alone” and “The Smurfs.”

Lopez is best known for his comic work, but has been branching out of late into other genres. He recently appeared in “The Tax Collector,” a gritty thriller from David Ayer. Upcoming projects for Lopez include “No Man’s Land,” an American western film, directed by Conor Allyn, and co-starring Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell; as well as “Walking With Herb,” a comedy film helmed by Ross Marks, and toplined by Edward James Olmos and Kathleen Quinlan.

Lopez is represented by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.